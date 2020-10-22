Halloween survival tips

“Now, now... (str-e-e-e-tch toward your weapon and keep talking) “...you used to be such a sweet little guy. You certainly didn’t learn this CRAZED MANIAC behavior at home. Your mom would not be pleased.”

NOW! When he’s a psychological puddle of putrefying ooze, whining in torment from the sting of Mother’s disapproval: LET HIM HAVE IT.

Final tip...

Okay. You finally killed him. The maniac is lying, eye sockets down, on the floor in front of you. He must be dead. You stabbed him, shot him, ran over him with a steamroller, and rearranged his limbs like a Picasso painting. There is NO WAY he could hurt you now.

You need to get to the front door. But it’s not behind you. It never is. You’ll have to step over the dead maniac. You lift a tentative foot just above his unmoving corpse and…

“WHAT! ARE YOU NUTS? WERE YOU OUT BUYING POPCORN/LOOKING AT YOUR PHONE /BLINKING/DURING THE FINAL SCENE OF EVERY SCARY MOVIE EVER MADE?!?

THE CRAZED MANIAC IS NEVER DEAD. Take a running jump over him. Better yet: stay where you are, all disheveled and sobbing wearily, until morning.