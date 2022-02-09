Have we become boiled frogs?

“But to the rest of you in Thyatira, who do not hold this teaching, who have not learned what some call the deep things of Satan, to you I say, I do not lay on you any other burden. Only hold fast what you have until I come.” Revelation 2:24-25 (ESV)

We’ve all heard the deeply disturbing tale of the boiled frog, right? It’s the heartbreaking story of a hapless amphibian placed into a cool pot of water. Under the pot, a burner is turned on “low.” The water heats up, but the changes are so subtle our foul-fated friend doesn’t notice them. Then… he’s boiled alive. Maybe you didn’t hear that one as a child. If you did though, you never looked at a frog the same again!

If you hadn’t heard this, why would I risk scarring your previously untainted minds with such imagery? Because that’s likely pretty close to what Jesus refers to here as the “deep things of Satan.” We could call them the deep compromises of Satan. In fact, this phrase might be a little play on words. Some speculate that the false teachers in Thyatira referred to their teachings as the “deep things of God,” but Jesus took that and flipped it.

It’s likely these “deep things” taught people they were spiritually mature enough to handle the sinful practices of the world and still hold fast to their faith. That’s as appealing now as it was then, right? It’s also just as dangerous and self-destructive of a… load of malarkey!

You can’t serve two masters. You can’t run in opposite directions at once. A person divided will fall. Intuitively, we know this. Unfortunately, like our now hop-less victim (oh, I hope you see what I did there), we’re gradually lulled into complacency. We wink at sin, and it jumps at the chance to consume us.

This is easy to do because our world tells us we should. Guarding our hearts is rebranded as prudish. Standing for His truth is repackaged as dangerously dogmatic. All the while, God’s grace is being forgotten as His holiness is willfully neglected. At the end of the day though, I would rather swim freely in His waters than boil slowly in the pot the world is luring me into.

In the context of our passage, not everyone in Thyatira has given in to this “sin-embracing.” As a result, they are promised an unbreakable eternity with Jesus. The judge, the king, the one who puts all right. That’s who awaits us at the end of this broken mess. If you are tolerating sin, it is controlling you and leading you down a path of pain and self-destruction. There is a better authority. Yeah, He’ll lead you against the grain, but He came to bring abundant life. Will you dive deep with Him or stay in that boiling pot our world calls freedom?

