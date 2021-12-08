Have you seen a tiny picture of something wonderful?

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” Isaiah 9:6 (ESV)

Children’s Christmas programs are great. The best part? The unpredictables. It doesn’t matter if you’ve practiced once or 1,000 times; you never really know what’s going to happen, and it’s awesome! Angels just wander off to get snacks from their parents; babies dressed as sheep fall asleep on stage and are left as for dead by their less-than-vigilant shepherds, and baby-doll Jesuses are held by many well-meaning Marys at many unnatural angles. I can’t even express how much I love all of it!

The real blessing though is getting to see little children come together to retell the most important birth story of all time. At the core of all this wonderful chaos is the beautiful message of salvation. This little baby was God in human flesh, and He came not to be served as an earthly king, but to die on a cross to rescue us from our sins. What always strikes me as incredibly precious while watching kids put on a nativity scene is that this child, Jesus, was given to these children we love so much...because He loves them even more.

The passage I opened with is frequently read around this time of year. This prophecy about Jesus was written hundreds of years before He came to earth, but it’s such an important picture of who He is.

It starts by saying, “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon His shoulder”. He came for us. He came as a baby born in the middle of nowhere and raised on the wrong side of the tracks. Yet, He was God. The King of Kings and Lord of Lords. He’s the one who has the whole world in His hands. Life might seem like it’s spiraling out of control...but it’s just spiraling out of our control. It’s not out of His hands.

The passage continues, “and His name shall be called Wonderful Counselor”. Ever find yourself feeling lost, confused, or without hope? Jesus is the source of all wisdom and guidance. Why? Because He’s the “Mighty God,” who came to be our “Everlasting Father”, and being the “Prince of Peace” He died in our place that whoever would believe in Him would be called His child!

Go see a kid’s nativity this year and take this precious opportunity to watch children come together to celebrate the Jesus who came to die for them…and for you.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School.

