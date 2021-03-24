Having a talk with your spouse about money

My dad, Dave Ramsey, filed for bankruptcy the year I was born.

My older sister was about three. So, with a brand-new baby, a toddler, and as dad says all the time, “a marriage hanging by a thread,” things hit rock bottom. Hard. It took them a good five years to climb out of that hole — right around the same time of my earliest memories.

Because of my parents’ hard work after that soul-crushing bankruptcy, I was able to learn firsthand the value of managing money well. I learned that my income is my biggest wealth-building tool, so I never took on any debt — and I never will. I don’t say that to pat myself on the back, but to show you what a big impact our parents can have on our money outlook.

How you grew up, and the environment you were raised in, shaped your money beliefs and your habits with money in very specific ways.

That’s why when I help couples get on the same page with their money, I start with their childhood. As children grow, more is caught than taught, meaning children absorb a lot about money without even realizing it. For some, money is stressful and secretive. For others, it’s peaceful and positive. Each household starts with the same basic ingredients — money, income, bills, and goals — but things can look and feel very different from one house to another.