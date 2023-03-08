“For we know, brothers loved by God, that He has chosen you, because our gospel came to you not only in word, but also in power and in the Holy Spirit and with full conviction.” ‭‭1 Thessalonians‬ ‭1‬:‭4‬-‭5‬a ‭(ESV‬‬)

Last week, we tiptoed into what can be considered the deep waters of God’s election of love. God — who is perfectly just, holy, and compassionate in all He does — chooses to love us. This week, we’re going to pick up where verse four left off. Namely, that God demonstrates His love by bringing His message of rescue in a way that makes a life-altering, heart-transforming difference.

Notice the message comes to us “in word.” I know the verse actually says not in word only, but the implication is that words were involved; they just weren’t alone! That’s cool, but how does this point to love? Well, first off, it shows He cares enough to bring us His message. This isn’t some clandestine operation about which only the truly privileged are apprised. Jesus’ gospel isn’t top-secret information. This message of hope is for the whole world to hear. Remember, Jesus wasn’t obligated to save us. It is His act of love “that whoever believes in Him would not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16

Moreover, the fact this message is shared by people at all is a sign of God’s love. Jesus changes the hearts of His messengers. Otherwise, this would never happen because this doesn’t come naturally for most (if any) of us. Still, even with the resistance from outside forces and our own fear-driven unwillingness, the Gospel has continued to spread from person to person for thousands of years. Why? Because being transformed by love motivates you to love in ways outside your comfort zone. God uses broken people to point to His amazing grace by opening their mouths and sharing His word.

However, those words are not alone, so what comes with them? Power. Specifically, the power of God. Paul is very clear: the impact didn’t rest on the cleverness of his voice. It was God working through His message making a difference. And that difference was and is transformative because it’s the direct work of the Holy Spirit. In fact, that’s how salvation happens. The Holy Spirit reveals the truth of Jesus to us, convicts us of sin, calls us to salvation, and comforts us as we walk the path to which He leads. Why? Again, because of love!

That sentence then ends with “and with full conviction.” There are two main interpretations of to what or to whom this conviction is referring. I think it could be both. Paul was full of conviction when he spoke, and the listeners were fully convinced by what God revealed to them. Again, and I know this is probably starting to sound broken-recordish, but all of this is the result of God’s deliberate love for us.

Let me leave you with some food for thought. First, if God’s love is demonstrated through His word being shared, are you part of His love distribution plan? You don’t have to be a theologian to share the love of Jesus. You just need to open your mouth and share the truth that brings hope — His amazing grace. Remember, it is the power of the Holy Spirit that does the saving. Second, do you realize He loves you so much that He pours out His truth for you? Because, well, He does.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.