Hello 2021!

We want the people, places and the ‘known’ of our lives to go on as they are. We know our way around there, what to expect, who we’ll see, what we’ll do and, fairly much, what will be expected of us. These are the cushions and constants. The reliable aspects we count on.

The events of 2020 with the restrictions and horrors of COVID-19 and the unease that isolation, shortages, layoffs, riots and high crime brought were completely out of our normal comfort zone. We began to feel as though we were living inside a snow globe and being roughly shaken. Nothing was as it should be.

There were many of us who could, and did, look back into our memories, and dredge up other great challenges: the Oklahoma dust bowl, the Great Depression of the 1930’s, two world wars, the flu epidemic of 1918, the onslaught of polio epidemics every summer, the continuing “cold wars” that simply bleed one into another to become almost indistinguishable.

Each brought changes, adjustments and acceptance for everyone and demanding and heroic efforts from some. Lives were lost, interrupted or changed forever.

Yet, the hours, days, months and years went on without a hiccup or interruption. One century rolled into another and another — and so did we.