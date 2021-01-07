Hello 2021!

While we greeted 2021 in a far more subdued way than we have ushered in New Years in the past, or at least many of us did, I doubt that few past years have been bid adieu more happily than was 2020.
We were done with it — had had enough. 2020 was a year that just didn’t feel right or look good. Like an outgrown sweater or a never worn outfit that we bought because it looked so good on the mannequin but was all wrong when we put it on; it just wasn’t us and didn’t fit our self-image.
I told friends, and anyone who came within ear shot, that I would not count it as a year in my life. That when my birthday rolled around (again!) I would not count it but repeat the former age again. A do-over, as the golfers say.
That may work in theory, but the body didn’t get the memo and simply went on adding more wrinkles, more aches and creaks and more instances of “Now where did I put that whatchamacallit?”
But isn’t that really what life is?
How many times have you, or I, said we were going to change a negative habit or definitely going to tackle that long-avoided job or situation — soon.
We are creatures of habit and we get comfortable with our routines and our lives even when they’re not the way we would like them to be. We adapt, we “make the best of it” until that becomes the norm. Most of us don’t like change.
We want the people, places and the ‘known’ of our lives to go on as they are. We know our way around there, what to expect, who we’ll see, what we’ll do and, fairly much, what will be expected of us. These are the cushions and constants. The reliable aspects we count on.
The events of 2020 with the restrictions and horrors of COVID-19 and the unease that isolation, shortages, layoffs, riots and high crime brought were completely out of our normal comfort zone. We began to feel as though we were living inside a snow globe and being roughly shaken. Nothing was as it should be.
There were many of us who could, and did, look back into our memories, and dredge up other great challenges: the Oklahoma dust bowl, the Great Depression of the 1930’s, two world wars, the flu epidemic of 1918, the onslaught of polio epidemics every summer, the continuing “cold wars” that simply bleed one into another to become almost indistinguishable.
Each brought changes, adjustments and acceptance for everyone and demanding and heroic efforts from some. Lives were lost, interrupted or changed forever.
Yet, the hours, days, months and years went on without a hiccup or interruption. One century rolled into another and another — and so did we.
Certainly, we all pray and hope that 2021 will be a complete and total reversal of 2020: that the vaccine that was developed under an amazing and urgent timeline will effectively eradicate coronavirus in all its guises; that we can retire our masks and again socialize without social distancing, greet friends and acquaintances with handshakes and hugs, and can again attend schools, churches, jobs, businesses, restaurants and travel without concern or restrictions. We want to go back to the way things were before 2020 and the arrival of the invasive virus that has haunted and taunted us throughout the year. We want the old normal.
The old normal, may not be completely possible, as so much has changed in the past 12 months, but that may not be all bad. Maybe we had become too complacent, too satisfied with the way we and our lives were, too selfish with “me-first” attitudes and a sense of entitlement. Our lives had become too easy and we had grown soft. Maybe we liked our comforts, our routines, our freedoms just as they were. Maybe.
Maybe we can return to the previous normal or, with adjustments, adapt to the “new normal,” or in all likelihood, form and shape a better, more aware normal. Certainly, the days and months ahead will take on their own shape can character.
As the elegant and intuitive poet Robert Frost said:
“I can sum up living in three words: Life goes on.
And that you can count on.