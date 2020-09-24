Henderson discusses annual veto session

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Friends,

Lawmakers returned to the State Capitol this week to fulfill the Missouri Constitution requirement to meet in September to consider the bills that were vetoed by the governor. For the 2020 Veto Session, Gov. Parson had vetoed two bills along with line-item vetoes in 11 Appropriation Bills. The House and the Senate met in their respective chambers, debated and at the end of session agreed there would be no override on any of the bills. The governor’s vetoes will stand as is.

Special session to curb violent crime

The special session called by Gov. Parson reconvened on Wednesday to address the rise of violent crime in our state. The legislature completed the session by successfully passing two bills requested by the Governor to help bring down the rising homicide rate.

HB 66 is meant to strengthen efforts to protect witnesses so they can provide key testimony that will put violent criminals behind bars. It creates the Pretrial Witness Protection Services Fund, which will allow the Department of Public Safety to disburse money to law enforcement agencies for the purposes of providing for the security of witnesses, potential witnesses, and their immediate families in criminal proceedings or investigations. The funds are subject to appropriations from the General Assembly.