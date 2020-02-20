Henderson keeps pace with bills

This week at the capitol, the talk of the town was centered around the Kansas City Chiefs’ big win, and despite the snow, we managed to continue moving forward in the legislative process.

My main goal this week at the capitol was to keep pace with my bills, as they are advancing quickly through the legislative process. Of the six bills that I have filed this session, four of them were voted on in their respective committee hearings this week.

HB 1696, which is for the land conveyance for Farmington’s Industrial Park, passed out of the Consent and House Procedure Committee on Tuesday with a 13-0 vote.

HB 1698, which changes laws regarding a county’s ability to issue ordinances, was also passed out of the House Committee on Rules-Legislative Oversight on Tuesday with a 10-0 vote.

Both of these bills now await placement on the perfection calendar, where they would be available to be taken up for consideration by the entire House. If perfected in our chamber, they would then need to be third read and passed before going on to repeat this process in the Senate. HB 1898, which relates to the unlawful use of drones over correctional centers, stadiums and mental health hospitals, was voted and passed out of the Corrections Committee by a vote of 10-0 on Tuesday.