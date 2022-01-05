The new year of 2022 has arrived, been welcomed and celebrated, while the old year of 2021 has been sent quickly on its way. The past year has now been thoroughly dissected, discussed and deposited in the time vault without much regret.

In fact, the past two years have left a lot to be desired. 2020 and 2021 brought the COVID pandemic restrictions and disagreements along with the closing of schools and businesses; threats and vilifying for anyone who dared to disagree with anyone else; a presidential election that brought more disagreements and threats along with riots and the storming of the capitol; shortages and hoarding; rising crime statistics and prices and lowering of spirits! With all of that and more, 2022 should improve by just the law of averages.

Therefore, we break out our spanking new 2022 calendars with 365 blank pages to be filled, cross our fingers, say a prayer, take a deep breath and, paraphrasing the popular song of a few years ago, “Here we go again, we’re on our way again, happy to start again while hoping for a different end. Here we go again.”

With another year and another birthday added to my waistline, I don’t feel as lyrical and excited about greeting a new year anymore. Oh, I’m very glad that I am here for another year as I have so much more I want to accomplish and I’m grateful that I still have days ahead where it’s possible to do so. That being said, I do recognize that along with the new calendar I’m bring into the new year, I’m also dragging along the old me.

I used to do a fun thing of coming up with a slogan at the start of each new year but quit in the year 2000. What could you possibly find to rhyme with two thousand?

With all of the gloom and doom that seemed to fill last year, I decided to take a positive approach to the new year and create a bumper banner that states: “We’ll start anew in 2022.”

Okay. Not very inspiring and will never be seen in a TV ad, but hopefully, it will give me a bit of inspiration and a kick-start for the year. Then again, it will probably end up in the waste basket with the two resolutions I thought about making.

I don’t make new year’s resolutions. I already have my mother’s voice playing on a recycling tape in my brain. Mom was always big on making “suggestions” for my improvement. “That’s a nice dress, but wouldn’t it look better about three inches longer?” “I know you don’t want to hear this, but one of these days you’ll thank me. You need to accept criticism more graciously.”

With all those early suggestions I received, I don’t need to make resolutions. My mom made all of them for me by the time I was twelve.

When starting any new trip, move, project or venture I always recall a remark made by a friend years ago when I was rhapsodizing about an upcoming move and how it would be great to start over. He simply said, “Good luck. Just remember: ‘No matter where you go, there you are.’”

A lot of truth in those few words. The hard fact is that just opening a new calendar and writing 2022 for the new year, isn’t going to bring any miraculous changes. But…the encouraging reality is that you’ve now got 360+ days to bring about any changes you want to make. I’d say that’s both a wonderful and practical gift for a new year to bring.

No matter where you go this year…be glad you are there. And find two things to do each day: Something new to learn and something wrong to change.

My sincere wishes for a healthy, happy and positive 2022!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0