After the war ended Edmonds returned home, but he never told anyone about his courageous act. He died in 1985 without being honored for his bravery.

It was only after his wife gave their son Chris her husband’s diaries from his time in the POW camp that his story became public. After learning of his father’s heroism, Chris located several Jewish-American soldiers who confirmed what Edmonds had written in his diary. They were willing to make witness statements which Chris then sent to Yad Vashem, Israel’s official memorial to victims of the Holocaust.

On February 10, 2015, 30 years after his death, Edmonds, who was a Christian, was recognized as one of the “Righteous Among the Nations,” Israel’s highest honor for non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.

This hero’s actions and attitudes remind me of what the Apostle Paul wrote, “Don’t be selfish; don’t try to impress others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourselves.” (Philippians 2:3, NLT) When we unselfishly look out for others and humbly serve those who cannot help themselves, our lives make a difference. We please God whether others ever recognize our commitment to do the right thing. True heroes do what is right, they do not brag about their heroism. I hope Edmond’s story inspires each of us to aspire to be brave, unselfish and humble.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0