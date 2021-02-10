My friend Dave Coombs sent me an incredible story of heroism that I want to share today. Roddie Edmonds enlisted at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia on March 17, 1941, and rose to the rank of master sergeant by the end of World War II.
Edmonds along with a large group of inexperienced soldiers arrived on the front a mere five days before Germany commenced the infamous Battle of the Bulge. On December 19, 1944, Edmonds was captured and sent to Stalag IX-A. As the camp’s highest-ranking noncommissioned officer, he was responsible for the 1,275 American POWs imprisoned there.
On January 27, 1945, Germany’s defeat appeared inevitable. The stalag’s commandant ordered Edmonds to have only the camp’s Jewish-American soldiers present themselves at the next morning’s assembly. Defying his order, Edmonds assembled all 1,275 American POWs. His refusal to comply infuriated the commandant who put his pistol to Edmond’s head demanding he identify Jewish soldiers.
The master sergeant replied, “We are all Jews here” and told the commandant if he wanted to shoot Jews, he will have to kill us all. Edmonds reminded him he would likely be prosecuted for war crimes because Geneva Conventions required prisoners to give only their name, rank and serial number, not their religious or ethnic backgrounds. The commandant backed down. Sergeant Edmonds bravery saved around 200 Jews from being singled out for Nazi persecution and likely death.
After the war ended Edmonds returned home, but he never told anyone about his courageous act. He died in 1985 without being honored for his bravery.
It was only after his wife gave their son Chris her husband’s diaries from his time in the POW camp that his story became public. After learning of his father’s heroism, Chris located several Jewish-American soldiers who confirmed what Edmonds had written in his diary. They were willing to make witness statements which Chris then sent to Yad Vashem, Israel’s official memorial to victims of the Holocaust.
On February 10, 2015, 30 years after his death, Edmonds, who was a Christian, was recognized as one of the “Righteous Among the Nations,” Israel’s highest honor for non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.
This hero’s actions and attitudes remind me of what the Apostle Paul wrote, “Don’t be selfish; don’t try to impress others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourselves.” (Philippians 2:3, NLT) When we unselfishly look out for others and humbly serve those who cannot help themselves, our lives make a difference. We please God whether others ever recognize our commitment to do the right thing. True heroes do what is right, they do not brag about their heroism. I hope Edmond’s story inspires each of us to aspire to be brave, unselfish and humble.