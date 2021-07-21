Honest to God

During her visit, their friendship deepened and, on April 23, 1956, they married in a civil marriage contract so she could continue living in England though they did not live as a married couple.

Shortly afterward, Gresham developed intense pain in her hip. Doctors diagnosed terminal bone cancer. During her illness Lewis came to realize how much he cared for her and the two were married in a Christian ceremony preformed in her hospital room at Churchill Hospital on March 21, 1957.

To everyone’s delight and surprise Joy’s cancer went into remission and the happy couple and her children lived together as a family until 1960, when her cancer returned. She died July 13, 1960.

Lewis was overwhelming with grief. He recorded his thoughts in a journal. He eventually turned his jumbled thoughts into the book, A Grief Observed. However, his experience was so personal, he chose not to publish it under his name, but as, N. W. Clerk. Friends suggested Lewis read it without realizing he was the author. His secret did not come out until after his death.

Lewis became very disillusioned but clung to his faith. Old Testament hero Job expressed both faith and frustration when he wrote, “God might kill me, but I have no other hope. I am going to argue my case with him.” (Job 13:15, NLT) It is normal to struggle during loss. Both Lewis and Job teach us we can take our honest questions to God. While not magical, praying through loss helps us reconnect with the God who loves us and regain our perspective in the process.

