Honoring our men and women in blue

Every May, thousands of law enforcement officers make their way to Washington, D.C., for National Police Week. It’s an opportunity to spend time with our men and women in blue and to say thank you to them and their families. But due to the challenges of the coronavirus, this year’s Police Week was held virtually. I wish I could have visited with them in person, but I know the communities they serve are grateful, as I am, for all they do every day — and especially during this pandemic.

One of the most somber and moving Police Week traditions is the candlelight vigil held at the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. More than 30,000 officers, family members, and Americans gather at the memorial to hear the names of officers who lost their lives, and to bear witness to their service.

Sadly, three of Missouri’s finest were among the 307 heroes who were memorialized at the 32nd Annual Candlelight Vigil this year: Lakeshire Chief of Police Wayne Neidenberg, North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf, and Springfield Police Officer Christopher Walsh. They will join the more than 20,000 officers whose names are inscribed on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.