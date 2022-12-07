Hope is more than hot chocolate

“And he came to her and said, "Greetings, O favored one, the Lord is with you!" Luke 1:28 (ESV)

Minds saturated with pristine nativity decorations find it easy to romanticize the Christmas story. Smiling, competent Mary standing next to completely composed Joseph, overlooking glowing baby Jesus guarded by clean, happy, and sometimes even distinctly western-looking farm animals. Reality must have been very different.

When Gabriel appeared to Mary and told her she was favored by God, it changed her life and the world forever. However, she wasn’t favored because she was a perfect woman from perfect circumstances. Though any attempt at painting a picture of her personality would be based largely on conjecture, we know enough to know she was broken like the rest of us. She was not only born sinful (like all humans), but she was also a young woman in a society where that deemed her practically invisible. On top of this, her visit from Gabriel was about to make her the centerpiece of a significant premarital scandal. She was favored because she was the recipient of amazing grace, not because she had it all together.

Around this time of year, we talk a lot about hope. Unfortunately, the emotional response we have to this concept is often tied more to beautiful lights and hot cocoa than anything truly meaningful. Therefore, when winter transitions away from “the most wonderful time of the year” to “now it’s just cold,” our hope tends to flicker with the frostbitten lights and the fading festivities. That’s why it’s so important to remember that the lasting hope proclaimed at Christmas isn’t circumstantial. It’s not about warm fuzzies or conjured emotions. It doesn’t require having everything figured out. It’s about the grace of God! This was true for Mary, and it’s true for us.

When Mary heard this message, however, she was understandably shocked. Then, Gabriel told her what was going to happen, and after explaining divine incarnation, he gave her this encouragement: “You know your relative Elizabeth, who has been considered barren for all these years? Yeah, she’s six months pregnant. Why? Because nothing is impossible with God.” Hope isn’t an empty promise made at the end of each year. It’s a reality resting firmly on the sovereign shoulders of Jesus Christ.

Hope — almighty God pouring out unmerited grace. That’s what we’re celebrating at Christmas, and that’s what Jesus is offering you.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.