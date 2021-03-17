House ends first half of legislative session

Dear Friends,
At the close of the first half of the 2021 legislative session this past week members of the Missouri House have approved and sent to the Senate more than 45 pieces of legislation. The House tackled some very important issues including protecting the Second Amendment rights of Missouri citizens, preventing the abuse of burdensome mandates issued by unelected bureaucrats, and supporting the state’s agriculture industry. The House and Senate gave final approval to a supplemental budget bill that was signed into law by the governor.
We now take off a week for spring break and return to the State Capitol on March 22 to focus our efforts on approving the state operating budget by the May 7 deadline, as required by the Missouri Constitution. Bills sent to the Senate by the House have until May 14 to receive approval from both chambers, when the legislative session officially concludes.
Here are some highlights from our first half of the session:
Financial Support to Foster and Adoptive Parents (HB 429 and HB 430) provide stable homes for children in need by authorizing an income tax deduction and/or credit for Missouri taxpayers for the expenses related to providing foster care and for adoptions. Individuals receive $2,500 and married couples get $5,000 if foster care is provided for at least six months. Persons who adopt children receive a $10,000 tax credit where currently credit applies only to Missouri taxpayers who adopt special needs children.
Second Amendment Preservation Act (HBs 85 & 310) protects the Second Amendment rights of Missourians against an overreaching federal government and is meant to protect law-abiding gun owners from potential gun control legislation that could be passed in Washington, D.C. It declares that all federal laws, acts, and orders that infringe on Missourians’ second amendment rights are invalid in the state of Missouri.
Forgiving Unemployment Overpayments (HBs 1083, 1085, 1050, 1035, 1036, 873 & 1097) Thousands of Missourians who received unemployment overpayments will have the federal portion of their debt (75%) forgiven via legislation approved by the House. The state portion of the overpayments still stays, however, the repayments would be made without interest and without penalties and the department would work out an affordable payment plan with each recipient. In effect, the state portion will end up being a zero interest loan.
Rent and Utility Assistance (HB 16) provides 12 months assistance to renters who are delinquent in their house and utilities bills or who need help staying current, for up to 3 months, if they are not delinquent. It has been passed by both chambers and signed into law by Governor Parson.
Online Sales Tax and Income Tax Cut (HB 554) levels the playing field for Missouri-based businesses so they can compete with their online counterparts. The Wayfair bill allows the state to collect tax on items purchased over the Internet. The bill cuts personal income tax for Missouri taxpayers from 5.4 percent to 5.3 percent. The income tax rate can continue to drop to as low as 5 percent if revenues continue to grow.
Protecting Missourians from Burdensome Mandates (HB 75) provides oversight for local health officials to close businesses and schools during an emergency. Businesses, schools, and churches can be closed during a public health or safety emergency, but only for 15 days at a time and then for another 15 days with the approval of the city council or other local governing body. The closure can then be extended for 10 day intervals but requires a two-thirds vote of the local governing body each time.
Voter ID Law (HB 334) reinstates a voter ID requirement which was struck down by the Missouri Supreme Court last year. Missourians must present a photo ID when they vote. They can vote without a photo ID by casting a provisional ballot which requires the voter’s signature based on voter records or the voter would need to return later that day with a valid photo ID.
Initiative Petition Reform (HJRs 20, 2, 9 & 27) gives voters the option to reform Missouri’s initiative petition process while aligning the state’s initiative petition process with the United States Constitution. If approved by voters, the bill will require a two-thirds majority vote at the ballot to change the Missouri Constitution.
Improving Local Government Transparency (HB 271) creates an easy to use, downloadable database, housed on the Missouri Accountability Portal, which allows taxpayers to examine expenditures and payments received and made by counties and municipalities. The bill improves transparency to their local government.
Protecting Private Citizen’s Information (HB 362) allows public governmental bodies to protect certain information shared by private citizens and prevents individuals and organizations from obtaining the contact information of members of the public to use for their own purposes such as political campaigning.
Preventing Eminent Domain Abuse (HB 527) protects the rights of land owners by preventing the use of eminent domain to take private property from Missourians for use by another private entity for a profit. The bill states no entity has the power of eminent domain for the purposes of constructing merchant lines.
Protecting Missouri Farms from Unauthorized Inspections (HB 574) protects Missouri agricultural facilities from other states and outside organizations that want to gain access to the facilities without legal authority. Animal rights activists and others are barred from seeking access under false pretenses. HB 574 is also designed to limit the spread of disease by ensuring only qualified inspectors are allowed into the facilities and designates exclusive authority to federal, state, or county agencies to inspect the grounds or facilities in Missouri.
Bills sent to the Senate this past week
HB 52 allows a concealed carry permit holder to lawfully carry firearms on public transportation. This bill does not apply to property of Amtrak.
HB 257 states that certified Head Start school buses are subject to the same provisions that certified school buses are subject to, except for the requirement of a crossing control arm.
HB 624 establishes the "Show Me Success Diploma Program" as an alternative pathway to graduation for high school students beginning at the end of a student's 10th grade year. The bill also establishes the "Competency-Based Education Task Force" to study and develop competency-based education programs in public schools.
HB 685 lowers the minimum age requirement for holding various county offices and special district board memberships to 21 years. The bill also requires a person appointed to elective public office not be delinquent in the payment of state income tax, personal property tax, municipal tax or real property tax.
HB 767 prohibits metropolitan and public water supply districts from requiring deposits from both landlords and tenants. Both kinds of water supply districts are also barred from charging a customer once a water meter has been removed from the applicable property or if service has been discontinued.
HB 201 states that home addresses and vehicle information is to be kept confidential by the Department of Revenue for anyone employed by the Department of Corrections, corrections officers, jailers, municipal judges, members of the General Assembly, elected officials of the state or any political subdivision, and probation and parole officers in the list of persons.
HB 151 allows a school district that enters into an agreement with another district to share the superintendent to receive an additional $30,000 per year in state aid for up to five years. The bill directs districts to spend this new compensation and half the expected savings on teacher salaries or counseling services and encourages school districts to share other educational costs.
When we return on March 22, we will start the process of balancing the Missouri state budget and will continue to debate and vet additional house bills that have been filed. I do appreciate from hearing from the constituents in our district their opinions on bills being discussed. To track legislation on the House Floor, click on house.mo.gov.
It is my honor and my duty to represent the people of the 116th District. Thank you for letting me represent you!