House ends first half of legislative session

Second Amendment Preservation Act (HBs 85 & 310) protects the Second Amendment rights of Missourians against an overreaching federal government and is meant to protect law-abiding gun owners from potential gun control legislation that could be passed in Washington, D.C. It declares that all federal laws, acts, and orders that infringe on Missourians’ second amendment rights are invalid in the state of Missouri.

Forgiving Unemployment Overpayments (HBs 1083, 1085, 1050, 1035, 1036, 873 & 1097) Thousands of Missourians who received unemployment overpayments will have the federal portion of their debt (75%) forgiven via legislation approved by the House. The state portion of the overpayments still stays, however, the repayments would be made without interest and without penalties and the department would work out an affordable payment plan with each recipient. In effect, the state portion will end up being a zero interest loan.

Rent and Utility Assistance (HB 16) provides 12 months assistance to renters who are delinquent in their house and utilities bills or who need help staying current, for up to 3 months, if they are not delinquent. It has been passed by both chambers and signed into law by Governor Parson.