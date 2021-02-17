House keeping busy in Jefferson City

The bill would create a system for Missourians who own multiple farm vehicles to have the vehicles placed on the same registration renewal schedule. All farm vehicles included in the fleet of a registered farm vehicle fleet owner would be registered during April or on a prorated basis. Farm vehicles registered under the bill would be issued a special license plate with the phrase "Farm Fleet Vehicle" and be issued multiyear license plates that do not require a renewal tab. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.

Protecting farms from unauthorized access (HB 574)

Legislation is now on its way to the Senate that would protect Missouri agricultural facilities from other states and outside organizations that want to gain access to the facilities without legal authority. The bill is meant to protect producers from animal rights activists who may seek access under false pretenses, and is also designed to limit the spread of disease by ensuring only qualified inspectors are allowed into the facilities.