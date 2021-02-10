House moves to protect 2nd Amendment rights

Dear Friends,
2nd Amendment Preservation Act (HBs 85 & 310)
Members of the Missouri House gave approval to legislation meant to protect the Second Amendment rights of Missourians against an overreaching federal government.
The Second Amendment Preservation Act is a bill that protects law-abiding gun owners from potential gun control legislation that could be passed in Washington, D.C. It states that laws and other actions that prohibit the manufacture, ownership, and use of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition within Missouri exceed the powers granted to the federal government. It also declares that all federal laws, acts, and orders that infringe on Missourians’ second amendment rights are invalid in the state.
The bill declares it is the duty of the courts and law enforcement agencies to protect the rights of law-abiding gun owners, and states that no public officer or employee of Missouri or any political subdivision of the state can have authority to enforce or attempt to enforce federal laws that infringe on the right to keep and bear arms.
The bill now moves on to the Senate for consideration. The House and Senate approved similar legislation in 2013 but it was vetoed by Gov. Jay Nixon. The House secured the necessary votes to override the veto, but the Senate fell one vote short of the votes necessary to complete the motion to make the bill law.
Overpayment of unemployment benefits investigated
I have heard from several constituents who report they have been contacted by the Department of Revenue and were told they had been over paid unemployment benefits as part of the government’s response to the COVID–19 epidemic. Some have been over paid as much as $7,500 to $11,000. As a result of so many overpayments, the House Special Committee on Government Oversight took testimony this past week from Missourians who are being asked to repay unemployment benefits they received in error, through no fault of their own.
The committee heard from the director of the Department of Labor, Anna Hui, who told them the state issued approximately $150 million in “overpayments” that the state now wants repaid. Hui explained overpayments are built into the unemployment system as a safety net. The department makes an eligibility determination and is required to get payments out to applicants within 14 days based solely on information provided by the applicant. As additional information comes in from applicants’ current or past employers it sometimes shows the employee was not eligible.
Hui told the committee that Gov. Mike Parson insists the department needs to collect the overpayments because it is the taxpayers’ dollars that were sent to ineligible individuals.
Federal directives have given states the option not to require repayment of assistance from the federal government, which makes up the majority of the $150 million the department overpaid. Ms. Hui explained that Missouri is choosing to seek repayment of federal relief.
I am concerned about pulling money from Missourians so we can send it back to the federal government. The repayment situation is adding stress to struggling Missourians. Legislators are looking for a solution. Legislation has already been filed to address the unemployment overpayments so more information will be coming soon.
Office of Children created to assist state's kids
Gov. Parson has announced the creation of the Office of Children. The House has worked in strong bipartisan fashion to support families who foster and adopt young people in need. It is intended to provide a comprehensive approach to early childhood care and education.
The new Office of Childhood represents the consolidation of several early childhood programs across state government. Housed in the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the new office includes all state programs related to child care, home visiting, early learning, and early intervention. This consolidation will streamline early childhood work across state government and ensure all Missouri children and families have access to more consistent, quality programs and services.
The Office of Childhood will consist of approximately 145 employees across the state. No state employee positions are being eliminated due to this consolidation. Current funding will remain unchanged for the programs involved as well as private child care providers and public schools. The Office of Childhood will have an estimated Fiscal Year 2022 budget of approximately $660 million.
COVID-19 vaccines administered at Farmington’s civic center
Area agencies came together in a unified effort this past week to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines at Farmington’s Civic Center. The St. Francois County Vaccine Coalition hosted the event and is comprised of the St. Francois County Health Center, the St. Francois County Emergency Management Agency, Parkland Health Center, BJC Medical Group, The Medical Arts Clinic, and the City of Farmington. The coalition partnered with the Missouri National Guard, the Missouri Department of Health, and Mineral Area College.
The overwhelming response from the area citizens related to how well organized the event was. The process was fast and easy and very professionally done. On behalf of all of us who benefited from this event, my thanks to all those who participated in such a worthy cause.
If you have any questions regarding legislation or just want to voice your opinion on legislative matters, contact my office via email to dale.wright@house.mo.gov or call my office at 573-751-3455.
Stay safe, stay warm and stay healthy!