House moves to protect 2nd Amendment rights

Overpayment of unemployment benefits investigated

I have heard from several constituents who report they have been contacted by the Department of Revenue and were told they had been over paid unemployment benefits as part of the government’s response to the COVID–19 epidemic. Some have been over paid as much as $7,500 to $11,000. As a result of so many overpayments, the House Special Committee on Government Oversight took testimony this past week from Missourians who are being asked to repay unemployment benefits they received in error, through no fault of their own.

The committee heard from the director of the Department of Labor, Anna Hui, who told them the state issued approximately $150 million in “overpayments” that the state now wants repaid. Hui explained overpayments are built into the unemployment system as a safety net. The department makes an eligibility determination and is required to get payments out to applicants within 14 days based solely on information provided by the applicant. As additional information comes in from applicants’ current or past employers it sometimes shows the employee was not eligible.

Hui told the committee that Gov. Mike Parson insists the department needs to collect the overpayments because it is the taxpayers’ dollars that were sent to ineligible individuals.