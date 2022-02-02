House OKs bill supporting, promoting state agriculture

Dear Friends,

As members of the Missouri House, we have approved legislation that renews key programs designed to support and promote agriculture in the state. With bipartisan support, the House approved HB 1720 to continue several agriculture programs that are priorities for the agriculture community in Missouri.

Agriculture is the number one revenue-producing industry in the state, generating almost $94 billion in economic contributions. One in ten jobs in the state of Missouri are directly related to the agriculture industry.

The bill will extend existing credits available under the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority. These credits have supported projects in 103 counties and have generated direct and indirect benefits of more than $260 million since 2000.

Under the bill, the New Generation Cooperative Tax Incentive, which expired Dec. 31, 2021, would be extended until Dec. 31, 2028. The incentive exists to induce producer member investment into new generation processing entities that will process Missouri agricultural commodities and agricultural products into value-added goods, provide substantial benefits to Missouri’s agricultural producers, and create jobs for Missourians. The program produces a return on investment of $5.66 per dollar invested.

The Meat Processing Facility Investment Tax Credit will also be extended to Dec. 31, 2028, under the bill. The program was originally created to stimulate investment in the meat processing industry in Missouri and enable the livestock industry to capture more value in the form of processed meat products. The program has produced a return on investment of $5.77 per dollar invested.

Additionally, the bill extends the Agricultural Product Utilization Contributor Tax Credit until Dec. 31, 2028. The program provides tax credits to induce contributions for financial or technical assistance to rural agricultural business concepts.

HB 1720 also expands the Family Farm Livestock Loan Program so more Missouri farmers will qualify. The program is currently limited to farmers with less than $250,000 in gross sales per year. The bill will double that amount to allow farmers with less than $500,000 in gross sales to qualify. The bill will also double the maximum amount of the loan for each type of livestock. The loan program has a return on investment of $7.85 per dollar invested.

The bill creates the Ethanol Retailers Incentive to provide a tax credit to retail dealers selling higher ethanol blends at the dealer’s service station, as well as a biodiesel tax credit for retail dealers selling a biodiesel blend and a credit for Missouri biodiesel producers. Missouri ranks in the top third of states for biodiesel consumption. The credits go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

HB 1720 also expands the Wood Energy Tax Credit until June 30, 2028, and consolidates all regulations dealing with anhydrous ammonia into the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which will reduce regulations on retailers of the substance that is the foundation for all nitrogen fertilizers.

Finally, the bill ensures the soybean producers’ assessment, also known as the soybean checkoff, continues at the state level even if the program is discontinued statewide. Soybean producers participate in the checkoff by contributing at a rate of 0.5 percent of the market price per bushel. Dollars are then invested in a multitude of projects designed to strengthen the soybean industry.

As one supporter of the bill said, “The question was brought up on who exactly would benefit from this bill and I have narrowed it down, and it will only benefit the people who drive or eat.”

The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.

HB 2162 enhances opioid addiction treatment and prevention services

We voted in the Missouri House to give initial approval to legislation that gives the General Assembly greater flexibility when appropriating funds to fight opioid addiction. The bill, in anticipation of a settlement with opioid distributors, is designed to allow lawmakers to allocate funds to programs that provide resources to victims of addiction.

In July the Missouri Attorney General announced the state had reached a settlement with Johnson & Johnson and multiple opioid distributors. If all municipalities in Missouri sign onto the proposed settlement, the state will receive just over half a billion dollars. These funds would be used for addiction treatment, recovery, and intervention programs throughout the state.

The legislation modifies the Opioid Addiction Treatment and Recovery Fund so the legislature can allocate funds to all of the state departments and agencies that play a role in providing addiction treatment. Currently, the General Assembly has the authority to appropriate funds to the Department of Mental Health, the Department of Health and Senior Services, and the Department of Social Services and adds to that list the Department of Corrections, the Judiciary, and the Office of Administration.

The bill gives the legislature the authority to request and appropriate funds if there is a need for them, and encourages collaboration among departments in state government in order to make sure the funds are used to combat the ill effects and the consequences of opioid misuse.

In 2020, 1,842 people in Missouri lost their lives to drug overdoses. The majority (73 percent) of the drug overdose deaths involved opioids. The bill received strong bipartisan support in the House and requires an additional vote before moving to the Senate.

The Bipartisan Citizens Commission files final House redistricting plan

The House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission recently approved a final state redistricting plan. The final plan, which was approved unanimously by all 20 commission members, is the first plan approved by a House Commission since 1991.

The final redistricting plan has an overall difference in population of 5.8 percent between its largest and smallest districts. The commission has posted the final plan for public viewing that can be accessed from the Redistricting Office’s website at https://oa.mo.gov/budget-planning/redistricting-office. The page will include an interactive map as well as the official filing documents submitted to the Secretary of State, and other supplemental maps and tables.

The commission was formed for the purpose of redistricting the 163 districts in the Missouri House of Representatives. It held public hearings throughout Missouri last fall. The commission had until Jan. 23, 2022, to finalize its plans.

The Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission failed to submit a tentative plan to the Secretary of State’s office by the Dec. 23, 2021 deadline. Per the Missouri Constitution, the Missouri Senate will now be redistricted by a new commission of six members appointed from among the judges of the appellate courts by the Missouri Supreme Court.

Representative Mike Henderson and I appreciated talking with Bill Henson and John Kramer and discussing the priorities they would like to see for all veterans. Our district is fortunate to have veterans like Bill and John doing what they can for those who have served our country.

Wednesday was Advocacy Day at the State Capitol for awareness of sheltered workshops. Managers throughout the state were at the Capitol to promote the success and the continued need to keep sheltered workshops as a viable part of local communities.

Sheltered workshops are a win for those with disabilities; enabling them to be a productive member of their community and a win for the businesses who benefit from the work that is done for them. My thanks to all managers who devote their time to making a better place for all!

An official website of the United States government — COVIDtests.gov — offers free at-home COVID-19 tests

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order #4 free at-home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. Order your tests now so you have them when you need them.

Click on this link to place your order: Order Free At-Home Tests

Any questions you may have on any state matters or to voice your opinion on any legislation that is being heard, please contact my office via email or by phone at 573-751-3455

My best to all of you!

Rep. Dale Wright

