House OKs Medicaid funding, pro-life protections

Dear Friends,

Lawmakers were called into a special legislative session last week by Governor Mike Parson to renew the Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) program. Under the program, hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacies provide funds to the state and MO HealthNet uses these funds to draw down matching federal dollars. The state collects approximately $1.6 billion, which draws down $2.9 billion in federal support. Governor Parson told lawmakers he would have to cut $722 million from budget if the FRA wasn’t renewed.

Lawmakers took up and passed SB 1 to renew the FRA program. Specifically, the bill extends the sunset for the program from September 30, 2021 to September 30, 2023. House and Senate members also agreed to pro-life language in the bill. The provision prohibits the state’s Medicaid program from covering any drug or device approved by the FDA that may cause the destruction of, or prevent the implantation of, an unborn child.

The House also advanced its own pro-life legislation, HB 2, meant to prevent taxpayer dollars from going to abortion providers in the state. The bill makes it unlawful for any public funds to be expended to any abortion facility, or to any affiliate or associate of the facility.