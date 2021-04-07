House sends spending plan to Senate

HB 834 is the bill I sponsored that will help lower the costs of prescription drugs. Companies called Pharmacy Benefits Managers manage prescription drug programs for companies. These PBMs were created to lower consumers’ prescription drug costs but after merging with insurance companies and large national drug chains they have focused on paying shareholder dividends rather than driving down drug costs. As a result of my bill they will be required to file a report each calendar year that shows: the aggregate dollar amount of rebates they collected from pharmaceutical manufacturers, the aggregate dollar amount of the rebates they did not pass on to their clients, and the aggregate dollar amount of all fees and payments they received from pharmaceutical manufacturers. The bill is needed to save consumers from being forced to pay too much for their prescription drugs. It also removes “Gag Clauses” that our community pharmacies must sign with the PBMs so that our local pharmacists can tell consumers when there is an alternative option for low cost prescription drugs. Finally, it allows consumers to choose the pharmacy of their choice for their prescription needs.