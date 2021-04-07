House's main duty to balance state budget

Dear Friends,
One of the main duties as a state representative in the Missouri House of Representatives is to balance the budget of our state. This week, the top priority in the Capitol was preparing our more than $34 billion proposed budget, some of which includes federal funds sent as part of federal stimulus money.
The members of the House gave their stamp of approval to the appropriations bills that make up the Fiscal Year 2022 State Operating Budget on Thursday. Members spent more than 7 hours on the House floor Tuesday as they discussed and amended the 13 bills, which now go to the Senate
With the spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year, the House once again prioritized funding for K-12 education. The budget makes a record investment in K-12 education as it once again fully funds the School Foundation Formula. In total, elementary and secondary education will receive $8,071,696,005 in funding. The House also prioritized funding for Missouri’s foster care and adoption programs.
The Fiscal Year 2022 budget approved by the House saves approximately $2.2 billion in funding when compared to the budget recommended by the Governor. That difference is in large part because of the decision to not allocate approximately $1.9 billion in funding to expand Medicaid eligibility. The House budget chairman asked his colleagues to vote against expansion of Medicaid. He noted that by rejecting expansion, the House “can now prioritize other programs for funding increases that will make a tremendous impact across the state.”
It's important to note that we already cover all children that would be covered by Medicaid expansion, and have done so for years. There is even an increase of over $300 Million in this year's budget for Medicaid. One of a little known fact about Medicaid is that once an individual has been on Medicaid, you cannot get them off. Even if they get a new job with better pay and benefits, we are not allowed to just remove them from the system.
The budget chairman has recently filed legislation to make use of the funds saved by rejecting the expansion of Medicaid. He said the bill, HB 21, will “use these funds to support seniors in nursing homes and to provide care for the developmentally disabled. It will also expand mental health programs, add public defenders to the criminal justice system, and boost K-12 school transportation funding. In short, this bill will support the most vulnerable Missourians. The House is expected to take up the bill for consideration in the weeks ahead.
Other highlights of the FY 2022 budget include:
• $7.3 million increase in federal funds for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER II) to help meet needs in K-12 schools
• $3 million for a Rural Advising Program to help high school students and counselors in rural areas with college entry
• $2.5 million for increased transportation costs for school districts
• $2.1 million in new funding for parent education development screenings (Parents As Teachers)
• $200,000 to help support the Missouri Scholars & Fine Arts Academies
• $67.5 million in restored funding for four-year public institutions that was previously lost due to the pandemic
• Increases to all four of the state’s primary scholarship programs: A+, Bright Flight, Access Missouri, and Fast Track
• $3 million funding increase for Missouri’s 12 community colleges
• $325,000 to support the MU Veterans Law Clinic that provides legal assistance to military veterans
• $1.6 million for improvements to weigh stations across the state
• $541,047 to increase the assessment maintenance subsidy that county assessors receive to $3.15 per parcel
• As much as $10 million from the sale of medical marijuana to help support the state’s Veterans Homes Program
• $4.6 million for various improvements to Missouri’s veteran homes
• $5.3 million for “Raise the Age” for the Division of Youth Services to provide services for children age seventeen who are engaged in the criminal justice system
• Another $13.2 million for the judicial branch to handle “Raise the Age” cases
• $671,714 in funds to convert Crossroads Correctional Center into a training academy for incoming correctional officers
• $21.3 million in new funding to increase salaries and retain corrections officers
• $14 million in new funding for the Aid to Counties program (prisoner per diem)
• $2.5 million for a recidivism reduction program that works with recently released prisoners
• $134.1 million in federal stimulus funds for the Department of Health and Senior Services to continue coronavirus mitigation efforts
• $146.7 million in total funds to increase reimbursement to those providers who take care of Missouri’s developmentally disabled population
The appropriations bills now move to the Senate for consideration, where that chamber will most likely make changes. The two chambers will need to agree on a final version of the state spending plan by May 7 through the use of conference committees, which is the constitutional deadline for budget approval. Governor Parson will then have the final approval with his ability to veto any parts of the budget.
To track the 2022 Missouri State Budget and to view the House Appropriation bills in their entirety, click on the following link: https://www.house.mo.gov/budget.aspx
