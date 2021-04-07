House's main duty to balance state budget

It's important to note that we already cover all children that would be covered by Medicaid expansion, and have done so for years. There is even an increase of over $300 Million in this year's budget for Medicaid. One of a little known fact about Medicaid is that once an individual has been on Medicaid, you cannot get them off. Even if they get a new job with better pay and benefits, we are not allowed to just remove them from the system.