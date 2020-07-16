'…How does your garden grow?'

Never saw the coronavirus coming!

One week after moving in, the virus hit our country, state and community. The “stay at home” order went into effect. Talk about a hit in the head and lifestyle for me along with everyone else.

After more than a month-and-a-half of being confined at home, I’d had it. You can only bake (and eat) so many cakes, read so many books, unpack so many boxes, and call so many friends… before you’ve become a, fat, long-haired, sloppily dressed, bored basket case! I knew I had to find something different that I could do to keep me occupied, besides baking and eating, without violating the order to stay in your own home and yard — and not to mingle with other people! Yikes!!!

I saw an article in a magazine on home gardening in a small, six foot raised bed. Immediately I knew I’d found my outlet. A quick (and safe) trip to Linda William’s Wind Rush Farm on Sand Creek Road and I found the perfect answer to acquiring a similar raised bed garden of my own. Her brother had built one for her plants and offered to do the same for me. After he priced the materials required, we decided it would be much too expensive, so he came up with substituting an inexpensive, sturdy, thick, rubber watering trough that was four feet long and a couple of feet wide.