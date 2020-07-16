'…How does your garden grow?'

When I was a young, married woman and we were just getting started, we lived in the upstairs apartment at the old LePere family home on West Liberty Street. This was the home of my cousin Gloria Doss and her mom that I called "Auntie," and where I had spent a good part of my childhood on my frequent and daily impromptu visits. It worked out well as I had an excellent cooking instructor right downstairs in Auntie that I could always call on for help as I was learning to cook. I called on her a lot.
My parents lived just down the street and Dad loved to garden and each year shared a large garden with Auntie in the back field that had been the designated garden spot for years. Nearby were a lot of fruit trees, cherry, plum, peach, pears, apples and even a blackberry thicket. Also, along the edge of the garden was a well-established rhubarb bed, something I wasn’t particularly fond of, but the others all loved stewed. Eventually, my Aunt Lu from Mehlville introduced me to her wonderful rhubarb and strawberry cake. After making it and finding it delicious, I quickly became a fan of rhubarb.
I eventually decided that I would also help in the garden with the planting, weeding — and the pay-off — the harvesting! I even took on the task of weeding the rhubarb patch. As the tomatoes, beans, peas, lettuce, green peppers and other plants began to ripen and produce, I became a devoted gardener. I inspected, worked and watered the garden with my two mentors every evening.
I was a happy farmer when it came time to dig up the potatoes as it was like a treasure hunt when I carefully broke into one of the hills with a pitchfork. I would then sift through the overturned dirt and triumphantly gather each prized potato that rolled out. They appeared in many forms on our dinner table from boiled to fried — recipes and methods, again, from Auntie.
There was never a better meal than either fresh picked peas or green beans with new potatoes, along with a platter of sliced juicy, red tomatoes all from your own garden! Talk about receiving a well-earned reward, that was it.
After my husband, son and I moved to our own home and I began working full-time, I became too busy to have a garden anymore. But I didn’t forget how much I loved digging into those hills of potatoes and enjoying the fruits of my labors that appeared frequently on our dinner table.
Unfortunately, I never had occasion to have a garden again and the pleasure of it dimmed through the years.
The came 2020!!! Wow! What an upheaval it brought to my life from the first day of January. I had rapidly made many life changes that included selling my home, sorting, packing, as well as a large garage sale culminating in a big move to a different home, neighborhood, car and even a different dog for a companion! What an adjustment to make, but at least the entire ordeal was over and I could get on with my life.
Never saw the coronavirus coming!
One week after moving in, the virus hit our country, state and community. The “stay at home” order went into effect. Talk about a hit in the head and lifestyle for me along with everyone else.
After more than a month-and-a-half of being confined at home, I’d had it. You can only bake (and eat) so many cakes, read so many books, unpack so many boxes, and call so many friends… before you’ve become a, fat, long-haired, sloppily dressed, bored basket case! I knew I had to find something different that I could do to keep me occupied, besides baking and eating, without violating the order to stay in your own home and yard — and not to mingle with other people! Yikes!!!
I saw an article in a magazine on home gardening in a small, six foot raised bed. Immediately I knew I’d found my outlet. A quick (and safe) trip to Linda William’s Wind Rush Farm on Sand Creek Road and I found the perfect answer to acquiring a similar raised bed garden of my own. Her brother had built one for her plants and offered to do the same for me. After he priced the materials required, we decided it would be much too expensive, so he came up with substituting an inexpensive, sturdy, thick, rubber watering trough that was four feet long and a couple of feet wide.
It was perfect! Especially After he had drilled drainage holes in the bottom of the trough and mounted it on sturdy concrete blocks, so it was about three-feet off the ground — exactly what I needed to accommodate my aching back! No stooping, kneeling or bending, and very little weeding. Just fill it with a rich growing soil, some seeds and healthy plants, water it well and there you had an amazing, made-to-size kitchen garden.
That was several weeks ago and now I’m a faithful farmer! I watch for critters who would feast on the tender leaves, give everything a good drink every evening, and keep a sharp lookout for signs of any blooms, hopefully, forecasting a future bumper crop to be harvested!
I’m sure the neighbors all wonder about their new and rather strange lady — they are mostly all much younger than I — who, with her prancing little dog and frumpy gardening attire, tends that small garden like it’s the Hanging Gardens of Babylon! Still, my lettuce is producing like a champ, the parsley plant is thriving nicely and always ready with a handful of leaves to be added to a main dish or salad; and the tomatoes and peppers are growing like Jack’s beanstalk!
Only one disappointment — two of the pepper plants I mistakenly bought I’ve learned are poblano peppers and very hot! Since I can’t eat highly spiced or hot foods, I’ll be looking to gift anyone with them as they become ready to be picked.
If you’re in the neighborhood, you’re invited to stop by to get a bit of parsley, a poblano pepper or two, and admire my stress-reliever garden!
It beats tranquilizers hands down!
