How to avoid a 'holiday hangover'

Black Friday is coming! Everywhere you look there’s a good deal to be had. And this year, most people aren’t even going to the stores, but that won’t stop the sales from coming to you. They’re showing up in your inbox, just sitting in your pocket waiting for you. With the click of a button, items will magically show up on your doorstep.

After a roller coaster of a year, we need to be more intentional than ever with holiday spending. Now, don’t get me wrong. I want you to enjoy this season. I want you to have some nice stuff. I just don’t want stuff to have you. Here are a few tips to avoid an overspending holiday hangover:

Have a list of wants vs. needs

It’s easy to spend money on the wrong priorities, especially around Christmas. Keep all your items in two categories: wants and needs. Take care of your needs first, then see what money is left over in the budget. Be grown up enough to tell a want it needs to wait.

Make a budget

Write out a budget for what you can afford to spend, not what you want to spend. When it comes to Christmas shopping, make a detailed list of who you’re buying for and put a specific dollar amount by their name. And don’t forget all the extra parties and travel expenses that come up this time of year.