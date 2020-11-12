How to avoid overspending on Christmas

You’ve been there. You open up a holiday sale email, and the colorful images of trendy new items make you drool a little. You click into the store, ready to shop for Christmas gifts. There’s a gorgeous handbag that immediately makes you think of your best friend, but even the sale price is more than you planned to spend on her.

You know what? Last year, your friend bought your daughter an animatronic Disney princess carriage. So, you kind of owe it to her to splurge on her gift. And the sale price on the bag is truly a good deal. You can just imagine the look on her face when she opens such a beautiful gift.

Order now! Boom!

You immediately go to your email inbox again, and seeing that order confirmation email makes you feel so accomplished. But what you’re really feeling are the effects of emotional spending. That twinge of happiness and excitement is dopamine rushing through your brain like a drug. You can get the same effect by going for a run, listening to your favorite music, or eating sugar.

The crazy thing is, retailers know you get that hit when you place an order, and you can get it again when they send you that little email saying your order has shipped. And you’ll get it again when you see that coveted package waiting on your doorstep.