How to Fund Your Dreams in 2021

We all had big dreams as little kids. Maybe your dream was to be an astronaut, a musician, or even a mermaid! But when you got a little older, and a little wiser, real life set in and you realized — for one reason or another — that wasn’t going to happen.

Adults have dreams, too. Maybe you’re dreaming of going back to school to pursue that degree and job you’re passionate about. Or perhaps you really want to get out of the suburbs, and live on a big piece of land. Maybe you just want to have enough cash to comfortably take your family on a nice vacation each year.

Dreams are crucial to your financial life, because they help you see what you value and motivate you to save for the long haul. If you aren’t actively saving, it’s a warning sign you’re disconnected from your dreams. If you’re unfocused — saving a little here and there — you need to tap into your dreams to see real progress with your money. When you really, truly want something, no one can stop you from saving for it and working hard to make it happen. So, what’s stopping you?