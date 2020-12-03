 Skip to main content
How to Fund Your Dreams in 2021
How to Fund Your Dreams in 2021

We all had big dreams as little kids. Maybe your dream was to be an astronaut, a musician, or even a mermaid! But when you got a little older, and a little wiser, real life set in and you realized — for one reason or another — that wasn’t going to happen.

Adults have dreams, too. Maybe you’re dreaming of going back to school to pursue that degree and job you’re passionate about. Or perhaps you really want to get out of the suburbs, and live on a big piece of land. Maybe you just want to have enough cash to comfortably take your family on a nice vacation each year.

Dreams are crucial to your financial life, because they help you see what you value and motivate you to save for the long haul. If you aren’t actively saving, it’s a warning sign you’re disconnected from your dreams. If you’re unfocused — saving a little here and there — you need to tap into your dreams to see real progress with your money. When you really, truly want something, no one can stop you from saving for it and working hard to make it happen. So, what’s stopping you?

I see two types of dream-killers all the time: the daily grind and the naysayers. Let’s start with the daily grind. We all go through seasons when we get stuck in the same ol’, same ol’ routine of our busy lives. We let time get away from us and before we know it, two years have passed, and we aren’t any closer to our dreams. The daily grind and its busy pace can be a distraction from your big picture. Don’t let this happen to you! You don’t want to look up in two years — or even worse, 10 years — and realize you haven’t been saving.

And oh, the naysayers. Even if we’re staying focused on the big picture, many of us are told our dreams aren’t possible. It could come from a parent, teacher, friend, or just someone we look up to. They usually mean well, but their words can stop us dead in our tracks. We want to save, take a risk, and try something new. Still, the doubts of others can destroy our courage to keep going. But your dreams are too important. When we dream, we’re digging into our very purpose for living. Be alert, stay focused, and ignore the naysayers. There’s too much at stake to take them seriously.

I know money can be a speed bump on the path to achieving your dreams, but it doesn’t have to be. I can’t make you a mermaid, but I can promise that you have the power to use your dream to fuel your savings account — and to use your savings account to fund your dreams. It’s up to you.

Rachel Cruze

As a number one New York Times best-selling author and host of The Rachel Cruze Show, Rachel helps people learn the proper ways to handle money and stay out of debt. She’s authored three best-selling books, including Love Your Life, Not Theirs and Smart Money Smart Kids, which she co-wrote with her father, Dave Ramsey. You can follow Cruze on Twitter and Instagram at @RachelCruze and online at rachelcruze.com, youtube.com/rachelcruze or facebook.com/rachelramseycruze.

