How to survive the real estate gold rush

That Ramsey Solutions research study also found that 75% of Americans worry they won’t be able to find a home in their budget. That tells me they’re not financially ready to buy a home. Juggling a mortgage, maintenance costs, taxes and homeowner’s insurance with no margin for anything else is a stressful way to live.

The best way to buy a house is to pay for it straight up with cash money. But I get it — few people are willing to wait that long for a house. So here’s the stress-free route I would take: save at least a 10% down payment. Twenty percent down is even better to avoid PMI — Private Mortgage Insurance. That’s a monthly fee you pay the bank to protect them in case you’re unable to pay them back.

And when it comes to the mortgage, only get a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage where your monthly payment isn’t more than 25% of your take-home pay. That way you’ll have enough margin in your budget to breathe and attack other money goals. And bonus: You’ll have a paid-for house in 15 years — max!

Patience is key

Listen, rushing into a house you can’t afford is going to keep you stressed and broke. The antidote here is simply patience. As long as there’s demand, houses will keep being built. Make smart decisions, even if it takes some sacrifice and time, and you’ll be in a great financial place (and home) later on!

George Kamel is a personal finance expert for Ramsey Solutions and hosts The Fine Print and EntreLeadership podcasts.

