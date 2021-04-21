How to teach your kids about money

How can I help my kids become financially literate?

As a parent, you’re a huge influence in your kids’ lives when it comes to money topics. These questions will help you figure out your own level of financial literacy so that you can better help your kids:

• Do you have an emergency fund of at least $1,000?

• Do you make and stick to a zero-based budget every month?

• Are you debt-free (or getting there)?

• Do you understand how compound interest works?

• Do you know what types of insurance you need?

If you answered yes to most of those questions, your financial literacy is on point! But if you didn’t, don’t stress. Following the Ramsey Baby Steps is a great way to get your finances under control.

You can help with your kids’ financial literacy by showing them how to open a savings account and set money-saving goals. Even with younger kids, include them in your family’s financial conversations and help them divide any money they get into giving, saving and spending categories.