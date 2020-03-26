How to tell when it’s time for spring cleaning

Since we are all sanitized so thoroughly by this point, we could be doing surgery in our own kitchens without fear of contamination, I felt it was time to reprint a column that I wrote in far less restrictive times.

I don’t know about everyone else, but I could certainly use a bit of “lightening up” during these gloomy and difficult days of no social interaction and little sunshine!

Following is the slightly edited column from 1998:

I am one of those women who views spring cleaning right up there with a root canal without anesthetic.

One of my late aunts, was just the opposite and began quivering in anticipation as the vernal equinox neared. She happily gathered more equipment together for her spring cleaning ritual than was used for the invasion of Normandy in World War II.

She amassed an army of mops, brooms, brushes, vacuums, hoses, buckets and a water howitzer. Added to this were a brigade of bottles of various cleaners, rags, sponges, and for tight places, Q-tips and old toothbrushes. She was a stern and hardened Commander and Chief ready to attack any errant smudge, dirt or cobweb that had taken up residence in her domain!