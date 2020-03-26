How to tell when it’s time for spring cleaning

Since we are all sanitized so thoroughly by this point, we could be doing surgery in our own kitchens without fear of contamination, I felt it was time to reprint a column that I wrote in far less restrictive times.
I don’t know about everyone else, but I could certainly use a bit of “lightening up” during these gloomy and difficult days of no social interaction and little sunshine!
Following is the slightly edited column from 1998:
I am one of those women who views spring cleaning right up there with a root canal without anesthetic.
One of my late aunts, was just the opposite and began quivering in anticipation as the vernal equinox neared. She happily gathered more equipment together for her spring cleaning ritual than was used for the invasion of Normandy in World War II.
She amassed an army of mops, brooms, brushes, vacuums, hoses, buckets and a water howitzer. Added to this were a brigade of bottles of various cleaners, rags, sponges, and for tight places, Q-tips and old toothbrushes. She was a stern and hardened Commander and Chief ready to attack any errant smudge, dirt or cobweb that had taken up residence in her domain!
On the first stroke of spring she marshaled her forces and sprang to the attack. Her battle plan covered all the area from the top of the house to the foundation: no mattress was left un-turned, no throw rug unbeaten, no dust bunny undiscovered and no dark closet or shelf left untouched.
She emerged days later, bent, bruised, and exhausted, but victorious. Her home could earn the title of “Role Model for America” and Martha Stewart herself bowed to her in recognition of her accomplishments. Hallelujah!
I, on the other hand, take a far more casual approach to the whole thing. I didn’t (and still don’t) feel it is time for a serious spring cleaning to be undertaken until:
• The Halloween pumpkin is shriveled to the size of a prune,
• The dog refuses to come inside,
• Potatoes in the vegetable bin have not only sprouted eyes, they’re wearing bifocals,
• A flock of buzzards are roosting on your roof,
• The refrigerator snaps at you when you open the door,
• The fuzzy dust on your stairs is passed off as gray shag carpeting,
• The bathroom soap dish is growing mold,
• A swarm of migrating fruit flies has taken up permanent residence in the fruit bowl,
• The Tupperware no longer burps, it gasps,
• Your mother wipes her feet before she leaves your house,
• A college fraternity offers to buy your house — as is,
• You still find diapers in your laundry basket — and your youngest child is 22,
• Your trash hauler uses bags marked “Hazardous Waste” at your stop,
• The entire family lines up with fire extinguishers when you turn on the oven,
• Some of the dust on your antique furniture is the original,
• When even the crab grass on the lawn pulls up roots and leaves,
• When you find a hidden Easter egg as you get out the Christmas decorations,
• When the scrubbing bubbles in your cleanser come out carrying white flags,
• When you spray the cobwebs with silver glitter as a DIY project,
• When your artificial plants wilt and drop their leaves,
• And last: when the dust bunnies under your bed have not just colonized, they have their own zip code.
Only then do you give in and do the responsible thing. You make an emergency call to the Disaster House Cleaning Company and leave for a two-week vacation in a hotel.”
Since I’m now living in the sensible but boring self-confinement I find I do have plenty to keep me busy with all of the many boxes from my recent move still waiting to be unpacked and items stuck wherever an empty space can be found or made.
Yet, I find I am much more inclined to take my dog for a walk or drive around the area just to be out and hoping to at least wave at an occasional acquaintance. Isolation, when enforced, isn’t near as enjoyable as the occasional extra day or two off from work or school was.
Still if is vitally necessary, no matter your age, and the sooner we all bite the proverbial bullet, and stay in completely except for necessary forays out for food, meds or to get some outdoor exercise, the sooner this epidemic will be brought under control and we can again return to our former but hopefully, more careful and thoughtful, lifestyles.
In the meantime, keep washing your hands, maintaining 6-feet of space if in a group, take care of yourself and others, and keep the faith strong. Remember and emulate the spirit of “Rosie the Riveter” from World War II and we will come safely through this difficult time together. Be thankful and respectful for those courageous people who are still working for our safety and healthcare during this dangerous. They are the true heroes — treat them as such.
