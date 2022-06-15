How will we respond to the megaphone of pain?

“The rest of mankind, who were not killed by these plagues, did not repent of the works of their hands nor give up worshiping demons and idols of gold and silver and bronze and stone and wood, which cannot see or hear or walk, nor did they repent of their murders or their sorceries or their sexual immorality or their thefts.” Revelation 9:20-21 (ESV)

C.S. Lewis once said, “God whispers to us in our pleasures, speaks in our conscience, but shouts in our pain: it is His megaphone to rouse a deaf world.” Brokenness can help reveal our deepest needs. When we realize we’re out of control, we’re in a great place for becoming cognizant of the One who isn’t. That’s the point Revelation brings us to again and again. The world seems to be falling apart under the weight of sin, God is offering belonging and rescue, but people still choose to plug their ears rather than turn and experience grace. Pain might be God’s megaphone, but we tend to have selective hearing.

I distinctly remember someone once telling me their spouse just needed a “catastrophic event” to bring them to the point of repentance. Unfortunately, this passage reminds us that’s not how life works. People will see God’s power in judgment and continue worshiping the false gods of their own creation, chasing after self-justification, and looking for hope where none can be found. The only catastrophic event that brings us to salvation is the beautiful catastrophe of God breaking our self-imposed bonds as we cling to His dynamic rescue!

It’s easy to feel overcome by all the junk in the world as well as the mess in our own hearts. Still yet, God sees your pain and is calling to you in the midst of it. Your struggle is real, and so is the urgency of His call. How will you respond to His megaphone? Too often, we wink at judgment and hide behind false hope while wading through despair. You can let go of self and trust Jesus, but will you?

If you already have, by all means, please share the good news! Revelation gives us a picture of those trapped by the appeal of a world bent on their destruction. It tells us in no uncertain terms, they will lose, and — in the meantime — live hopeless lives sustained by temporary pleasures and misplaced, circumstantial optimism. If you’ve been rescued by Jesus, your life should be transformed by love. My life should be transformed by love. So, if we’re truly loving, how can we read a passage like this and not be moved to warn those around us while pointing them to the hope that is within us?

God’s megaphone is calling out. People are hurting. Will you turn to and help others see the love of Jesus?

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

