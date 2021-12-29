I need your help for something very important

Many years ago, my family and I were blessed with a special treat at Christmas. It appeared on our doorstep one day with no doorbell, no knock, and no other fanfare — I simply came home from work one day and it was there. I did not have anyone to thank, nobody to tip my hat to, and no one to pass along a thankful nod towards.

Sitting on my doormat was a very special present — it was tiny in size but huge in heart. There was a paper scroll tied with a thin red bow, sitting atop a small blue and orange box about 3- or 4-inches square. I later learned that the box was blue and each side of it was cut away and an orange object was inside that could be seen through a clear plastic covering.

I picked it up and entered the house to ask my wife and two girls if they knew anything about this mysterious package, to which they all shook their heads. I took off my coat and decided to sit down at the dining room table to see what this was about.

My wife and daughters, of course, were all very keen to see what was going on as well. I slid off the ribbon and unrolled the paper. On the page was a title and several paragraphs. I scanned down the page quickly and did not find a signature or endorsement of any kind other than the following words at the bottom; “Welcome to Our Christmas Tradition.”

Back at the top of the page was the title, “The Christmas Orange.” Now, if you have heard of this story before, I will strongly encourage you to read this article all the way through. It starts with this story but ends with something much more important.

There are many variations of the Christmas Orange story. All of them relate the happenings in a small orphanage in a tiny town on the night before Christmas and on Christmas morning. The story that we received was about a young boy named Jake. Although they were orphaned, the children who lived there were clothed and fed, and life for Jake and his friends was as you would imagine.

The food was never quite filling, and the rooms were never warm, but children felt fortunate to have what they received. Jake had been in the orphanage for several years because the story tells how he and his friends would wait with great anticipation for Christmas. You see, this holiday was extra special because they would receive their most prized possession of the year. This little gift only came on Christmas day.

Their present would be under the tree on Christmas morning and all the children would wait impatiently for the bell that would ring allowing them to run down the stairs. There they would find a beautifully decorated tree and the one small box with all their presents inside. By the title of the story I assume you now know what that present would be.

Every year, each child received an orange as their gift on Christmas morning. It was the only time such a rare treat was provided and it was coveted by each of them like no other thing they ever possessed. Some children would save their orange for several days, admiring it, feeling it, smelling it, and contemplating the moment they would eat it. Other children would even save it until New Year's Day to stretch out the warm feeling they experienced of Christmas.

On Christmas of this particular year, Jake couldn’t wait to see the tree with its sparkling ornaments and beautiful skirt. He remembered the excitement and awe he felt in years past. After an hour or so, Jake knew the other children were sleeping, but he could not relax because the anticipation was driving him crazy. So, he decided to slowly sneak down the stairs and try to get a peek at the wondrous tree.

He didn’t make a single noise, but the moment he had the tree in sight, he also saw the headmaster of the orphanage and he knew he was caught. No matter how hard he tried to explain, the headmaster would not hear of it and sent him back to bed with the stern warning that there would be no orange for him because of his actions.

Jake’s face was burning, his eyes were watering, and his stomach was turning in knots. Nighttime dragged on and this night was the worst of them all. He tossed and turned and could not sleep. Each minute seemed like hours, and he felt there was no love in the world and there seemed to be no forgiveness, either.

Certainly, he thought, there could be no God that would permit a little soul to suffer so much by himself. Silently he sobbed and wondered what the future held for him. Mostly he cried because he wouldn’t have an orange like the other children.

The next morning, at the sound of the bell, the other children ran down the stairs to view the tree and to get their orange. This morning, Jake stayed in his bed. Although he was always hungry and his stomach was painfully empty, he didn’t even feel like going downstairs for breakfast. He also couldn't stand the thought of seeing the others receive their gift when there would be none for him. He stayed in his bed all day.

Later in the evening as the rest of children quietly came back upstairs, Jake was surprised as a linen napkin was placed in his hand. As he carefully opened it, there, to his disbelief was an orange all peeled and sectioned. How could this be? Did the headmaster change his mind? It was then that he realized how each child had taken one section from their orange and given it to him so that he, too, would have a Christmas orange of his own.

Along with this story at the base of my front door, was the small blue box I mentioned above. It contained a perfectly shaped Terry Chocolate Christmas Orange wrapped in orange foil. Each year, I buy a few of them at Christmas and carry on this tradition by giving them to special families that we have met. It is always left without a word. It taught me how one small gesture from many can make more for all.

I hope you have enjoyed this story, but here is where I need to ask a favor in return. I work for The LIFE Center for Independent Living, a non-profit organization that advocates for individuals with disabilities and senior citizens who are fighting to remain independent in their own homes. We administer funds through the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation and Medicaid to pay attendants to provide services for these individuals to perform tasks that they are not capable of taking care of on their own.

Our In-home programs allows for employees from L.I.F.E., Inc. to do this work. Our Consumer Directed Services (CDS) program allows our consumers to hire their own caregivers and direct their services personally. Through this program, they can feel more secure by hiring a family member or friend to help them. The CDS program funding allows for this special selective type of care and here is why I need you.

In the next two months, Gov. Parson will release his fiscal year 2023 budget. Although the In-Home program did not suffer any funding cuts last year, there was a decrease for our vital CDS program. We must let the governor know how important Consumer Directed Services are to Missourians with disabilities. The CDS program provides critical personal care services to nearly 40,000 individuals with disabilities throughout Missouri. These services allow for people to remain safe, healthy, and independent in their own homes.

I need you to reach out to Gov. Parson to ask him to include additional funding for the CDS providers in his FY23 budget. I need you to help him understand the importance of this program for those who need it. This funding is necessary for Missourians with disabilities and senior citizens to continue to receive quality personal care services in their own homes and so their caregivers can receive a living wage for the important work they do.

The story of the Christmas Orange represents the good nature in those who have, giving to those who have not. All I am asking of you is to take a moment and give a small slice of your orange. It starts with you as an individual. Once we start working together we can make a difference for those in need. Please contact the office of Gov. Parson and ask him to continue funding for these programs that are needed so desperately.

You can contact him via phone, email, or postal mail. I also need you to take to Facebook and let your voice be heard to spread the word. Please act for the sake of your parents and grandparents. They may need help at some point in the future. We need you. I need you. You can reach the L.I.F.E. Center for Independent Living at 800-596-7273

You can contact Gov. Parson by phone at 573-751-3222; by email at https://governor.mo.gov/contact-us; or by mail at Office of Governor Michael L. Parson, P.O. Box 720, Jefferson City, MO 65102

The Terry Company Chocolate Christmas Orange was created for the Christmas Orange Story. They can be purchased in multiple varieties at several locations, and you can find multiple versions of The Christmas Orange story on the internet if you would like to create a new tradition for your family.

Randy Windsor is marketing director at LIFE, Inc. in Farmington, Missouri.

