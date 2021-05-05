I remember Mama

Their kids are the ones who usually end up being self-sufficient with a well-developed sense of humor and a spirit of “Take life as it comes.” I think we were the ones who came up with the saying: “Make lemonade out of lemons before they spoil and you have to clean up the mess.” Someone else modified it later.

My mom was one of the latter drivers. She would recognize the right road when she saw it; she was raised on it.

Mom was an extremely good-hearted, loving, caring person and perpetually 10 to 20 years behind the times. She was totally dedicated to my wellbeing; she just wasn’t well-versed in what that meant in the rapidly changing times we lived in.

Mom had a sad beginning. She was born in 1910, the third child of her parents. Unfortunately, her mother died within a month after she was born. This left her father with two sons, both under three, and a newborn baby girl to raise with only the help of his own elderly mother. It became a difficult arrangement and he eventually appealed to an older married sister to raise his daughter as her own. Her husband was agreeable, although they had six children of their own, ranging from seven up to late teens. Mom was completely absorbed into the LePere family and their life on a farm in Ballwin.