I remember Mama

Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. This year it’s May 9th. Individual Mother’s Days are celebrated throughout the year…beginning within the first few minutes of the arrival of the baby and as soon as the new dad has recovered, makes the phone calls and the grandparents start to arrive or make plans to do so ASAP.
Mothers were definitely one of God’s better ideas! Moms come in all shapes, sizes, colors and packages; but they each come with their own individual personalities, backgrounds, knowledge, beliefs, experiences, survival skills and kinky bits!
The answer to the question, ‘where would we be without our moms’ is — nowhere!” While we know the role of babies is to do nothing but demand attention, have all of their needs tended to, eat, gurgle or give a gassy smile occasionally, grow, and they’ve fulfilled their job descriptions.
Moms, on the other hand, are expected to be combinations of Mother Teresa, Einstein, Mr. Richards, Dr. Spock, and Martha Stewart. From day one they are the designated drivers of the child’s formative years and environment. Some are practical, confident drivers; some have a heavy foot and hurry to get where they (and the child) are going; and others seriously need a refresher driving course as they wander aimlessly up and down side streets, missing traffic signs, making wrong turns, but always cheerfully believing they’ll wind up on the right road.
Their kids are the ones who usually end up being self-sufficient with a well-developed sense of humor and a spirit of “Take life as it comes.” I think we were the ones who came up with the saying: “Make lemonade out of lemons before they spoil and you have to clean up the mess.” Someone else modified it later.
My mom was one of the latter drivers. She would recognize the right road when she saw it; she was raised on it.
Mom was an extremely good-hearted, loving, caring person and perpetually 10 to 20 years behind the times. She was totally dedicated to my wellbeing; she just wasn’t well-versed in what that meant in the rapidly changing times we lived in.
Mom had a sad beginning. She was born in 1910, the third child of her parents. Unfortunately, her mother died within a month after she was born. This left her father with two sons, both under three, and a newborn baby girl to raise with only the help of his own elderly mother. It became a difficult arrangement and he eventually appealed to an older married sister to raise his daughter as her own. Her husband was agreeable, although they had six children of their own, ranging from seven up to late teens. Mom was completely absorbed into the LePere family and their life on a farm in Ballwin.
The family was close-knit. Their parents were loving and warm; their father was stern, but kind and the children were taught obedience; to do their chores; help others and follow rules. That education, music and family were important, as was a strong sense of faith. So were fun, appropriate socializing and good manners. It was a typical family of that era. They were comfortably well off, self-sufficient, hard-working, and honorable with a contented and pleasant family life. The newest addition thrived and grew in this safe and nurturing atmosphere.
Mom was so adapted to that life that she never much changed in her values and habits, even as the times, society and her life did. Right was right, and so was she. There was to be much knocking-of-personalities between she and I as I grew out of childhood and into pre- and teen years. She was rock solid in the principles of the 1910s and 1920s while I was an only child — some said spoiled — of the unstable 40s and rapidly changing 50 and 60s. Family togetherness was often like playing soccer on a minefield.
Our best years together were when I was a young child content to be with my mom. She was a great companion for an only child: she loved make-believe, playing dolls, reading fairy tales and easy books to me, and making cookies. She enjoyed making my clothes and helping me make doll clothes, liked to make pretty, fancy cakes and party food. She also like to listen to radio programs and I was raised listening to and imagining the lives of those characters on “My Gal Sunday,” Ma Perkins,” “Union Station,” “Let’s Pretend,” and those chillers: “Inner-Sanctum” and “Only the Shadow Knows.”
My dad, a carpenter, worked away on jobs a lot, so I was mom’s constant companion, and since she never learned to drive (a true blessing!), we sometimes took short bus trips to visit family members in St. Louis. Other times, we walked. We walked to town, only having to go a few steps on Liberty Street to be at her oldest sister’s house (my second home) or at one of our neighbor’s homes.
Mom also loved an active social life. She took me with her on her calls on friends and neighbors, and often to club and church meetings, where I was, in theory, to quietly sit entertaining myself with a book, crayons and coloring book. It was early training for my later dedication as an adult to clubs, church organizations and volunteer work. When dad was home, they had friends in for cards and/or dinners.
Through all of our ups and downs, mom was my mom and I loved her dearly, and she loved me. She never changed and I was seldom the same one day to the next. She often shook her head in wonder and her most often used explanation was “You’re just like your father!” (Not always a compliment but used when I was being especially headstrong or in direct opposition to one of her beliefs.) All a part of the discovery of yourself and a building of mutual respect, acceptance, and love. Because of my mom, there will always be a part of me that resides in “Never, Never Land.” I firmly feel that each of us still has a bit of our youth happily living there that nudges us from time to time to believe we can fly!
Today, I still recall with pleasure and smiles many of our times together and often find myself longing for a dish of her chicken and dumplings or a slice of one of her delightful three or four tier party loaf sandwiches. And I occasionally still hear the opening strains and creaking door of the “Inner-Sanctum.”