I’ve got a code in my node

Yesterday morning I woke up with a frog in my throat and a code in my node. I felt like a creature from the Black Lagoon.

I’d gone to bed feeling fine; looking forward to some plans made for the next day. I’d read a chapter or two of a new book I like by Anne Patchett. I was relaxed and ready for a good night’s rest. All was right with my world.

Until I woke up about 6 a.m. the next morning realizing I couldn’t breeb.

Not only could I not breeb, but my eyes were itchy and watery, my node was stopped up and leaking, and my head felt like an overstuffed pillow. Even my hair hurt.

That’s when I realized I’d been hit by the sneaky Germ Squad that comes tiptoeing in during the middle of the night to drop off their unpleasant gifts. Ugh! There went plans for the next day, the day after and probably the entire week. There is no quick cure for a cold!

Unlike those gifts that the jolly old gentleman who made his rounds on Christmas Eve brought, these gifts the unseen visitors left are neither welcomed nor can they be returned. But I can regift them if I cough or sneeze around unsuspecting giftees.

Therefore, my plight of misery is now increased threefold.

Not only am I sick and maybe even at the doorstep of the Grim Reaper, but no one can even be allowed to come and provide Sudafed, succor or soup. I am an untouchable… I’m contagious!

(Wade…I hab to blow my node.)

Whoo boy! My head was spinning like that scene from The Exorcist. Unfortunately, I couldn’t lay down until it stopped. Seems my symptoms had now also spread south to my kidneys, and I became a frequent traveler to the loo.

From the loo to my bed, holding my throbbing head, I stumbled around in my jammies and robe, wishing for orange juice, Jello, or a warm comforting pudding. If I’d been lucky, I might have found a leftover tea bag that could be used one more time or that can of cream of pea soup at the back of the pantry that no one will eat.

(Time out! I’m going to…go’n to ….AU-CHOO!, AU-CHOO!, AU-CHOO!.... sneeze. I think my eyes are permanently crossed. AU-CHOO!, AU-CHOO!, AU-CHOO! Haf to ged a Kleenex... a whole box of them! I jus hade sneezing!)

You know what’s even worse? When it feels as though you need to sneeze and can’t. You’re nose twitches and wrinkles, your mouth twists one way and another, you make hideous faces trying to encourage your nose to “Just do it! GET IT OVER WITH!” Instead, you keep making those annoying “Au..au…au” noises and nothing happens. Then, just when you think it’s passed, out comes the king of all sneezes. AU-U-U-CHOOOO! It feels like your entire head has exploded and your nose disintegrated.

I guess I could be like one of my cousins, though who has the strangest sneeze I’ve ever heard, or not heard, as the case may be. She’ll start our with a healthy “AU”…. and then nothing. It becomes both suspenseful and irritating while you wait for the other half of that sneeze to occur. Those around her are all leaning forward urging her to finish, and finally this very small, quiet “choo” comes whispering out. Very anticlimactic. But everyone breathes and the world starts spinning again.

My good doctor said it’s a severe sinus allergy and has sent prescriptions for medications. I’ve still got the cold, still feel rotten and dragging around. Along with the modern meds, I’m also using all of the old remedies: rubbing Vicks on my chest and the soles of my feet, drinking lots of (non-alcoholic) liquids, trying to get plenty of rest (hard to do when you have to make the trek to the john every 15 to 20 minutes), using eye drops, ChapStick for my dry lips, gargling salt water for the sore throat, and groaning a lot. Maybe I should adjust this routine a tad and add one of my dad’s famous hot toddies. At least it would put me to sleep.

If my mother were still here, she’d have one of those terrible, itchy, stinky, flannel mustard plasters slapped on my chest by now and probably a bag of garlic cloves hanging around my neck. How I hated those flannel plasters!

But I sure would love a big, hot bowl of her chicken soup right now. No offense, Campbell's… but you’ll never match my mom’s homemade chicken soup. And you sure can’t provide the cool cloths for my forehead she brought or the comforting back rubs she gave me.

Maybe what we really need when we get a cold is a mom.

