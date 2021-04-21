I want to report a theft!

It seems that over the past 30 or 40 years (all right— 50 years), this sly H.P. (Human Parts) Gang has been working undercover without detection. Undercovers seem to be where they really operate best, as you go to bed at night and everything is there and accounted for. You wake up the next morning and WHAMMO! There’s a twinge in your leg you’ve never experienced before. You ignore it and head for the kitchen to get that first cup of morning coffee you set up the night before to be perking when you are.

Only to find it’s not perking, nor is it even ready to do so.

Now, you remember distinctly putting the coffee and water in the automatic coffeemaker last night and setting it, just as you have every night for years! So, what happened? Maybe a power failure during the night — no clocks are right; a faulty switch; no the switch works fine when you try it — but wait! What’s that burnt odor?

Turn off the switch, unplug the pot, look inside to check the coffee grinds and water levels….and you find— nothing. As empty as Mother Hubbard’s pantry. Seems you forgot to put the necessary ingredients in that make coffee!