I want to report a theft!

I’m not one to go running to the police or calling 911 every time a branch rubs against a window or I can’t find my car in the parking lot at Walmart when I know full well that I left it on row P for Prius, only to have it found later on row B for Buick because I forgot I traded cars. This can happen to anyone! Especially since the COVID epidemic! Heck, I’ve lost an entire year!
But this isn’t related to the epidemic and I’m calling our police chief this time to report an ongoing, serious, and sadistic crime. He needs to put out an all-points bulletin, set up a special investigative squad and do it STAT!
Someone is stealing human body parts — and stealing them while they’re still being used!
You may think I’m making this up, but it’s true and happening not only to me, but to many of my friends also! We’re convinced it’s an evil gang at work — possibly the same ones who are making those nasty spam calls!
They begin their nefarious work in such a small way that you don’t notice the loss at first. That’s all part of their plan! A little here, a little there — who notices?!
I’m not talking about small change and dollars here, although these seem to disappear without my knowing where they’ve gone also; I’m talking about big stuff! I’m talking about those personal things that keep the human body able and competent! Mainly mine.
It seems that over the past 30 or 40 years (all right— 50 years), this sly H.P. (Human Parts) Gang has been working undercover without detection. Undercovers seem to be where they really operate best, as you go to bed at night and everything is there and accounted for. You wake up the next morning and WHAMMO! There’s a twinge in your leg you’ve never experienced before. You ignore it and head for the kitchen to get that first cup of morning coffee you set up the night before to be perking when you are.
Only to find it’s not perking, nor is it even ready to do so.
Now, you remember distinctly putting the coffee and water in the automatic coffeemaker last night and setting it, just as you have every night for years! So, what happened? Maybe a power failure during the night — no clocks are right; a faulty switch; no the switch works fine when you try it — but wait! What’s that burnt odor?
Turn off the switch, unplug the pot, look inside to check the coffee grinds and water levels….and you find— nothing. As empty as Mother Hubbard’s pantry. Seems you forgot to put the necessary ingredients in that make coffee!
That’s how it starts. You begin noticing that people are talking softer and developing a terrible habit of mumbling — even the TV newscasters. About the same time, the newspapers, magazines and books are using a smaller type and you have to hold them closer, or in some cases further away, to make out the print!
The H.P. Gang has moved in. Next, you start having difficulty bending and going up and down stairs as easily as you previously could. And forget running or doing deep squats! Those are definitely lost arts.
The next to noticeably start failing is your skin. Then your hair. Next the teeth. Your skin seems thinner and not to have the elasticity and glow it used to. You lose a few pounds and instead of firm skin, you get wrinkles and waddles. The hair that naturally comes out in your brush and comb, now isn’t being replaced and the teeth are not as white and straight as they used to be. And we won’t even talk about other bodily functions!
Now the H.P. Gang is really getting out of control and into the serious stuff. What are they doing with these pilfered parts? Where’s the market? Who’s behind this? Do they pay taxes on their profits?
That’s why I’m reporting this to the police chief, sheriff, state patrol and the FBI! The activities of the H.P. Gang are definitely subversive and designed to undermine the safety and well-being of American citizens! They keep going undeterred, and there will be nothing left to even overthrow!
A full-out nationwide investigation has to be undertaken immediately. Concerned citizens have to unite. Be alert — report suspicious activity. United we stand, parts missing and we fall!