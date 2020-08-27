'I yam what I yam and dats all what I yam'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A couple of Sunday’s ago I had the an intense urge to “get out of the house and do something!” A sure sign that my social distancing and staying in had passed my level of tolerance. What to do, what to do?

It was then I remembered seeing the large statue of the old comic strip character Popeye in a small park and welcome center just after crossing the Chester, Illinois, bridge over the Mississippi River on returning from a trip to Kentucky. I had been intrigued at the time by the appearance of the statue and wondered how it came to be there. My first thought was that maybe canned spinach was a product manufactured in the town and Popeye was, of course, the perfect icon to tout the benefits of the green, leafy veggie.

I still remember one of his famous and oft-repeated lines from both the Sunday comic strips and Saturday matinee cartoons, “I am strong to the finish…cause I eats me spinach,” usually boisterously announced after conquering his latest adversary with his battering-ram fists after tossing down an always-handy can of spinach. Many a little kid from my era was enticed into eating spinach by their moms implying they would automatically be transformed into a Popeye-like fearless hero. (Regrettably, in my case, as a kid I was more a prototype of Popeye’s gangly and uncoordinated girlfriend, Olive Oyl.)