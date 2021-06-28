I'm a believer

The long tables downstairs were set end to end and covered with white tissue paper that came off giant rolls.

Women strutted self-assuredly from task to task; slicing tomatoes, making coffee, carrying casserole dishes to the tables. Each woman had her own style of working. The cheery new mother flitted anxiously from job to job, eager to have her help accepted by the more seasoned women.

The slower-paced grandmas, who had bustled around the same church kitchen for decades, delegated duties with military sternness. They could serve up a frown more caustic than the worst tasting vegetable; there was no way to sneak a lick or fingertip of food when the grandmas were around.

When it seemed the tables would collapse from the weight of Pyrex and Crockpots, the preacher would finally acknowledge the starving stares sent his way.

“Let’s pray,” echoed from his lips and we sighed happily.

The preacher was always first in the buffet-style line, then the old folks; walkers and canes clattered along the concrete floor like teeth chattering. Moms and babies lined up next, balancing plates in one hand and diapered bottoms in the other in a deftness that could only be learned in church supper lines.