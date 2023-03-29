“For our appeal does not spring from error or impurity or any attempt to deceive…” 1 Thessalonians 2:3 (ESV).

Last week, we started looking at 1 Thessalonians chapter two. In this chapter, Paul talks about why his ministry among these people wasn’t in vain. In that description, we get some broad implications for what impactful Christian living looks like. Honestly, if you were to break all of this down, what you’d see is that the kind of Christianity that positively impacts lives is the real kind… because if you take all these characteristics outlined in the chapter, you’d see they’re all traits most fully demonstrated in the life of Jesus.

The first few verses described a boldness that is God-created and gospel-driven, even in the face of hardships. The verse we’re coming to today continues with this Christ-reflection by telling us the heart of impactful Christian living is true and pure.

See, when Paul came bringing the message of Jesus’ rescue to these people, he was grounded in the truth. This is so important. If we want to make any kind of difference in the world, we need to make sure we’re actually standing on the right foundation. I know our world recoils a bit at the idea of “truth.” It is far easier to promote relativity, but it’s just not as helpful.

I’m a huge proponent of speaking in love and having open, productive dialogues where people are safe to share and grow together in a place full of mutual respect. That’s Christ-honoring. I’m also a huge proponent of trying to point people to lasting joy, love, and acceptance. It is my wholehearted belief that those are found in Jesus, so not wanting people to see His rescue would be to act without compassion or integrity. However, if my understanding of His truth isn’t firm, it’s like balancing on a Lego at the edge of the Grand Canyon and asking people to join me in my security! That’s why it is so important to take His truth seriously enough to actually pursue it personally… because the truth matters.

On that same note, it is important to examine how we carry that truth. Unfortunately, “people of faith” have often used their positions to exploit others. Paul is very clear. He came with no deceit. He wasn’t trying to schmooze or abuse. He came with real compassion because He really cared about them coming to know the rescuing truth of Jesus.

His appeal came not from error, deceit, “or impurity.” His motivations were… clean. The idea here points to uprightness. It’s a picture of striving to live above reproach. However, the term impurity typically has a sexual connotation. It might seem weird for Paul to point out that they weren’t about that when they came, but it was common for religious leaders in ancient cultures to tie sexual practice to their ceremonial rights. I know it’s easy to think we’ve somehow grown beyond that, but how often do we see sexual sin creep into churches still today? When it does, it tends to be front-page news. Nonetheless, its prevalence inside the church is a direct reflection of the laxity with which our culture as a whole views purity.

This reminds me of Psalm 12:8: “On every side the wicked prowl, as vileness is exalted among the children of man.” We might not want to put it into these words, but impurity is popular. It’s exalted in the media we consume, it floods our minds, and it taints our lives. But what good has ever come from licentious living? None. Just pain. Just tears. Just wounds that cut deep. We know this, and often even publicly lament its effects. Yet, we wink as it seeps into our lives, and we call those pursuing holiness “repressively prudish.” We don’t have to. We can choose to enter through the narrow gate and seek satisfaction where it can actually be found — at the feet of Jesus.

In fact, that’s where the next verses take us, but we’ll have to save that for next week. For today, let’s just remember: impactful Christian living is grounded in the truth and carried in purity. Yeah, I think that gives us plenty to think about.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.