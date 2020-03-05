Impossible challenges, impossible faith

In the days before modern supermarkets most Americans lived on farms, and even those who lived in towns often had a garden.

Preserving food was not a hobby — it was a matter of survival. Mason and Ball were the two best known names when it came to canning food, but neither had been able to make a self-sealing lid that worked well.

Alexander Kerr invented one, but he faced the challenge of finding the capital to mass produce his invention. In 1903 he and John Giles started a company they hoped would revolutionize canning. A year later they patented a threaded ring to hold the lid down during canning… that design is still used today.

Kerr mortgaged his home and borrowed heavily to finance the new factory. Despite the financial pressure, Kerr, who had become a Christian after hearing a sermon by D. L. Moody, was committed to giving 10% of his meager income to God.

His commitment was to be severely tested. The young company was producing fruit jars in San Francisco on April 18, 1906, when the city was devastated by a massive earthquake which started terrible fires. The two would kill 3,000 people and destroy 80% of the city. Kerr’s friends told him, “You are a ruined man!”