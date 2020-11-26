In our family we are all adopted

Some would say we rescued her, but with all the love she brings to our family, I say she has rescued us as well.

As I said before … every single one of us in our family of six has been rescued.

But let’s look at the bigger picture for just a moment. Before any of us were born, the Lord Jesus Christ — although completely without sin — went willingly to the cross and gave his life for the redemption of all mankind. By that one act of love alone, he rescued each and every one of us from an eternity separated from God. All he ever asks us in return is to willingly accept by faith that indescribably wonderful gift and to live our lives as a reflection of that love to others.

And so it is that while our family has in many different ways rescued each other, each of us has been rescued from sin by the redeeming blood of Christ. And that, my friends, is something to be most thankful for.

So, as you sat down to Thanksgiving dinner, wherever and with whomever it might have been, it is my hope that you took at least a few moments to “give joyful thanks to the Father, who has qualified you to share in the inheritance of his holy people in the kingdom of light. For he has rescued us from the dominion of darkness and brought us into the kingdom of the Son he loves, in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins.” - Colossians 1:12-14.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

