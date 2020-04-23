In our most challenging moments...

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Most of us occasionally struggle to be patient with those closest to us, our spouses, children, co-workers, and friends. That’s understandable, since no matter how much we love them, we inevitably become frustrated with both their failures and the things about them that do not make sense to us.

I am reminded of a story from Jesus’ life when his disciples grew irritated with him. In Mark 4:35-41, after a busy day Jesus and His men boarded a boat to cross the Sea of Galilee. Perhaps because the day had been demanding, Jesus soon fell asleep. While he was sleeping a fierce storm blew in with large waves that threatened to sink their small craft. Jesus continued to sleep as the storm’s intensity increased. Finally, we are told, “the disciples woke him up shouting, ‘Teacher, don’t you care that we’re going to drown?’” (Mark 4:38, NLT)

None of us has ever been in a literal storm while Jesus slept peacefully a few feet away. However, many of us have been frustrated at some point by the fact that God rarely reacts the way we would like or moves as fast as we think he should.