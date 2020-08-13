Inner transformation

The power of God’s love and grace to transform lives has been experienced by millions, one life at a time, since Jesus began changing lives. It is not an exaggeration to suggest that his message of forgiveness and hope has been revolutionary. That fact prompted Crowder to write that, “the gospel’s power to transform is the greatest hope-providing force in the universe.”

The reason Paul could so passionately describe how God can make someone a new person, was that God had changed him. God took the most violent persecutor of the early church and made him the most powerful missionary the church has ever known. Each person who asks God to forgive them and change their heart can experience the same kind of new beginning.

While the impact God can make in your life, may not visibly change the world, it will without question change you. God changed the South African prison by changing the prisoners’ hearts and long before that he changed Paul. What I have written about today means that God can change each of us. The good news is, if you ask him to forgive you and become the master of your life, he will.

