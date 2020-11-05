'Intercounty Adoption Information Act' now law

· Actions taken by the State Department that have prevented adoptions to the United States; and

· The ways in which the State Department has worked to encourage resuming adoptions in both cases.

This information is critical for American families to adopt from countries that have established barriers to adoption, such as Russia or Ethiopia, or other areas where the State Department has suspended intercountry adoption, such as abandoned children in Nepal.

As co-chair of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption, Blunt has helped lead efforts to give every child a permanent home.

Last week, Blunt led a letter urging the State Department to prioritize policies to promote intercountry adoption as the department searches for new accrediting entities for intercountry adoption service providers. In May, Blunt helped introduce legislation to improve access to mental health services for children in the foster care system.

Blunt and Klobuchar, who is also a co-chair of the Congressional Coalition on Adoption, in April led a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asking the Department of State to ensure intercountry adoptions proceed in a safe and timely manner during the coronavirus pandemic.