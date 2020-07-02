Intolerant of our America

These cities where the mob continues to loot, riot, and destroy are all run by Democrats and have been for generations. There have been endless opportunities over the last 50 years for these cities to make any changes they wanted to make their communities safer. Yet, these cities remain some of the most dangerous places in the country. Now is the time for accountability. Now is the time to end the violence and destruction going on around our country. Neither George Washington nor Abraham Lincoln have anything to do with the lawlessness in our cities. It’s the radical mob—and their intolerance of America —that is responsible. They are the real culprits and it’s time for them to meet justice.