Is God big enough?

Do you ever feel overwhelmed by circumstances? Of course you do. So do I. This world is a crazy place. As soon as it looks like we might be moving into a time of relative calm, it’s like gasoline is poured on another fire, and chaos explodes before we’re even done picking up the pieces from the last onslaught. I get it.

Still, the Bible’s resounding message is to have hope. Why? Because God is bigger than our tribulations. And that’s the reminder of Revelation 10. It begins another of the “interludes” in the book. These are the blessed pauses in the middle of descriptions of great trials that remind us of the bigger picture. This interlude continues for the next two chapters, but today I just want to walk through what the first few verses show us.

When the world is falling apart, we need to see God. We need to remember who He is. Pastor Brett Davis compared this chapter to being in the middle of a war surrounded by the enemy and looking up to the horizon to see a massive tank raising your country’s flag. It’s not over yet. Evil will not prosper. That’s the message here!

John paints that picture using the Old Testament imagery familiar to his original readers. Though less familiar to us, we can still learn so much from these depictions of God’s power.

“Coming down from heaven, wrapped in a cloud.” When God would descend on Mount Sinai to meet with His people, His presence, which was too wonderful to approach, would be veiled in a cloud. – Exodus 19

So we have this picture of God coming to mankind—too marvelous to be approached lightly.

“With a rainbow over his head.” Rainbows are beautiful. The first one was exceedingly so. Right after the flood, Noah was shown a rainbow as a sign of God’s covenant. Never again would the world be destroyed like that. Now, in the midst of the final destruction described in Revelation, we are reminded of His covenant. He provided for His people before. He is providing for them now.

“His face was like the sun”. Brilliant. Radiant. Too much so, in fact, to behold unaided.

“His legs like pillars of fire”. Fire purifies. That image is used in scripture continually, so I think it is implied here, as well. Furthermore, the idea of pillars of fire would be reminiscent of the time the Israelites spent in the desert. At night, they were led by a pillar of fire. Oh, the implications! His feet are leading us... through the night, through the darkness of this world, through the times when life just doesn’t make sense!

“He had a little scroll open in his hand.” If you happen to read this article with any regularity, you might recognize this. It is a reference to a scroll we first saw in Revelation 5. This is God’s plan for saving His people and destroying sin. The world might seem to be crumbling, but His plan isn’t shaken!

“And he set his right foot on the sea, and his left foot on the land, and called out with a loud voice, like a lion roaring.” This points to the magnitude of God’s authority — great and mighty like the roar of a lion — over all creation.

Immutable no matter what we’re facing, this is our God. Can we face the hardships of this life knowing He is still in control? No matter what happens next, the answer is a definitive "yes!"

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.