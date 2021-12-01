Is He coming in loud and clear?

“...and His voice was like the roar of many waters.” Revelation 1:15 ESV

Have you ever tried talking to someone while next to a waterfall or a slide at a waterpark? Rushing water is deafening, so any attempt at conversation essentially becomes an exchange of only slightly coherent shouts. You don’t even have to look at those bigger examples to see this though. If I’m giving one of my kids a bath and have my head bent over the tub while the water is running, I can’t hear my wife standing in the same room as me! In all these situations, you know what I’m not struggling to hear? The water.

In Revelation chapter one, the apostle John is worshipping while exiled on the isle of Patmos and is given a stunning picture of Jesus. Steeped in Old Testament imagery, the depiction is truly staggering. When it comes time to describe Jesus’ voice, what experience can John use to try to express what he’s witnessed? Roaring waters. Here’s our gist for today: When Jesus speaks, His voice is powerful and loud, and you’re going to have to work hard to ignore it.

I was listening to Jon Courson preach several weeks ago, and he made a really interesting observation about the “roar of many waters”. He called them “contributaries”, a little play on words there, and said one of the reasons God’s voice is so loud and clear is He tends to make it heard through various means over and over again.

You’re reading the Bible, listening to music, talking to your friend, perusing a better column, watching a better preacher on YouTube; and the message keeps coming at you. It’s crazy, but we’ve all seen this happen, right? My wife and I actually have this conversation pretty often about seeing God’s confirmation through so many different avenues. He probably does this because I’m super dense and need the reinforcement!

Either way, in moments like these, we all have a choice. Just because the water is loud doesn’t mean we have to listen to it. Often, we’ll hear His voice and try to ignore it because what He’s saying makes us uncomfortable. Perhaps more often, His voice is roaring all around us while we desperately yell at Heaven begging Him for direction or guidance…

As we enter into this Christmas season, we will likely find ourselves surrounded by even more opportunities than usual to have our hearts turned toward Jesus. Will we listen? Please, don’t ignore Him.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas. God bless!

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School.

