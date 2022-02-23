Is His kingdom… everything?

“44 "The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field, which a man found and covered up. Then in his joy he goes and sells all that he has and buys that field.” Matthew 13:44-46 (ESV)

I was recently asked to speak at a youth rally. Usually, I have to say no to such requests because a few jobs and a quartet of children tend to capitalize my time. But, I had the following day off, so I jumped on board. I was excited and nervous.

See, I’m a high school teacher, and I was a youth pastor for 12 years. I love talking to young people. However, I’ve also been to a lot of youth rallies. While they’ve always been enjoyable, the messages seemed to, more often than not, circle around to: be abstinent until marriage, pray often, and read your Bible. This is sound advice, but if we grow up with a picture of Chrisitianity that essentially boils down to “don’t do this” and “make sure you do this'' we're missing the true beauty behind the gospel which, as our opening passage illustrates, is meant to passionately consume us.

Here’s the gospel in a nutshell. God is holy and loving. We’re not. In fact, we’re pretty broken and can’t fix ourselves. Failing to even live up to our own standards (the ones we use to judge everybody else), we definitely fall short of His expectations. Because we have sinned against the eternal God, we deserve eternal punishment. BUT, and oh that but is beautiful (pun intended), Jesus chose to come and live the perfect life we couldn’t and take on the Hell we deserved.

Why? Not because we earned His favor. Not because He needed company in Heaven. Just because… He loves us. Because of this sacrifice, we can come to Him for forgiveness and experience acceptance and abundant life by letting go of the reins and giving Him control.

So, why should that be all consuming? He changes everything. This message of hope is dramatically transformative. We are in desperate need of His rescue, and He offers it freely to all who will come. If we package this as anything less, we’re just saying religious “stuff” or repackaging self-seeking desires with spiritual words, so we feel better about our vanity.

The gospel is everything because it changes how we look at everything. It’s like the famous C.S. Lewis quote: “I believe in Christianity as I believe that the Sun has risen, not only because I see it but because by it, I see everything else.” If we have experienced Jesus’ rescue, His amazing grace permeates all parts of our lives.

I don’t know what you’re facing right now, but Jesus’ grace is the answer. That’s not just a “Sunday School” response either. If you’re struggling to stand against the temptations of this world, remember: He bore your burden on the cross. If you’re experiencing rejection, remember: He loves you with unconditional passion. If you’re facing confusion and indecision, remember: He came to bring you abundant life. Are you willing to go all in for Him?

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

