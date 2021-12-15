Is Jesus an all-consuming treasure?

“But Mary treasured up all these things, pondering them in her heart.” ‭‭Luke‬ ‭2:19‬ ‭(ESV‬‬)

This article is being published ten days before Christmas, so my gut tells me you’re a tad too busy to spend much time reading my ramblings. With that in mind, I am aiming for extra-brevity this week. (If that offends you, however, please feel free to read this twice.)

The passage I want to look at today has always struck me. In the nativity story, there is all this building excitement culminating with the shepherds running through the streets telling everyone about Jesus. Then, we’re given this beautiful insight into Mary taking it all in. Here’s the gist I want us to take away today: Rather than a supplement to our busy lives, Jesus should be an all-consuming treasure.

A treasure is something of immense value. Mary saw all the wonder and was filled with great love. She got it. It wasn’t fanfare or spectacle. It was Jesus, the savior of the world, lying in a feeding trough. We call Jesus the world’s greatest gift especially this time of year. Is that true in our hearts though?

See, Mary treasured Jesus, and she pondered. She thought deeply and meaningfully. Contrary to appearances, I think a lot. Many issues and interests consume my attention. I’m a husband, father of four, local pastor, Farmington High School teacher, Mineral Area College Adjunct, occasional Upward Basketball coach, novice karate participant…oh, and I sometimes write this column you may or may not be reading. Still, I take plenty of time to think about what I love.

Guys, I’m not going to hyper-spiritualize this. Ask me anything about Mizzou Basketball. I watch all the games (even when that’s not easy). I follow all the coverage. Pre-season, post-season, mid-season, I’m 100% bought in. Yet, am I consumed like that by the savior of my soul? Are you?

I know it’s the most wonderfully chaotic time of the year, but don’t let it slip by without treasuring Jesus, the one worthy of all your attention.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School.

