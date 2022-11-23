Is Jesus your dragon slayer?

“7 Now war arose in heaven, Michael and his angels fighting against the dragon. And the dragon and his angels fought back, 8 but he was defeated, and there was no longer any place for them in heaven. 9 And the great dragon was thrown down, that ancient serpent, who is called the devil and Satan, the deceiver of the whole world—he was thrown down to the earth, and his angels were thrown down with him. 10 And I heard a loud voice in heaven, saying, “Now the salvation and the power and the kingdom of our God and the authority of His Christ have come, for the accuser of our brothers has been thrown down, who accuses them day and night before our God. 11 And they have conquered him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony, for they loved not their lives even unto death.” Revelation 12:7-11 (ESV)

Revelation, chapter 12, gives us this narrative description of spiritual reality. We’re shown a picture of a woman waiting in eager expectation of a child who will save her and a dragon waiting with equal expectation to consume that child. This woman is the people of God waiting for the coming Messiah. The dragon, we’re told, is Satan himself. The child, of course, is Jesus.

The passage continues with a picture of Jesus being born and pursued by Satan. He’s not consumed but ascends to His throne, the King of Kings and defeater of sin! Satan then turns his attention on the people of God, who — though they will go through trials — are said to be securely in Jesus’ hands.

That’s where the passage picks up today. Revelation follows a series of cycles. We’re given the same picture from several angles to help us better see who Jesus is and what He’s doing. Here, we’re reminded of this beautiful truth: Jesus is our dragon slayer.

Even though there are references to a war happening and Satan being cast down, don’t miss what it is that defeats him — “the blood of the Lamb and… the word of their testimony.” His sacrifice that took Hell in our place, which we now share widely with the world, was the death blow! As we let that sink in, let me suggest a few points to consider.

1. Spiritual warfare is real. Though not a popular stance, we really need to take this seriously. Satan is real. Demons are real. Yes, we are impacted first and foremost by the effects of sin because it rests within our own nature. In addition to that, however, there is a spiritual battle taking place all around us. Though we can attribute struggles to many earthly causes, there is something happening on a deeper, more profound level. Pastor and theologian D.A. Carson put it something like this: ‘If we focus only on the earthly causes for our problems, we will try to solve them primarily by earthly means. Recognizing the more fundamental spiritual side gives us a better perspective.’ And we’re in the midst of a very real spiritual battle. Satan is devoted to destroying God’s people. He wants to see us fall. He wants the Church discredited because we are just like the world — or worse. Until Jesus returns, this will continue to intensify. Satan knows his time is limited, and he is not wasting it.

2. So put on the armor of God. This is not a call to go and slay Satan. We can’t, but Jesus already has! We fight this spiritual battle by drawing near to God and clinging to Him. Our victory is won by holding on to Jesus. Then, we’ll share that hope with the world. Think about what Paul calls the armor of God in Ephesians 6. The pieces are nearly all defensive. The only weapon is the sword of the spirit… which is God’s Word. So, get into it. Know it. Use it.

3. And trust in the victory of Jesus — our dragon slayer! Be encouraged. If you are in Christ, Satan can no longer accuse you. Though the battle is real, the war is won. If we are in Christ, we have this assurance: “... we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us. For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8:37-39

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.