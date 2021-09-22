Is marriage wrong?

You have the liberty to say or do what you want, where you want, to whom you want, without fear of persecution if you are not hurting anyone or inciting others to hurt anyone. That's it in a nutshell. I know it is a lot more involved than that, but for the purpose of this article that is enough. It is another rule in place that if violated will cause you to be penalized.

Ah, the pursuit of happiness. According to an article in the Oct. 19, 2020 issue of AMNY magazine, "Happiness is the openness within your heart that allows you to feel a sense of oneness, freedom, gratitude, and joy. The pursuit of happiness is the attempt to attain and maintain that state of open heartedness. The right to pursue happiness is the right to open your heart as you choose. The right to pursue happiness is the right to love as you choose; the right to love your freedom; the right to love your life."

So, according to AMNY, the pursuit of happiness has a lot to do with the openness of your heart, with joy, and with love. I don't really see any rule here. If you don't open your heart to joy and love, it is your loss already. There is no penalty, but there is no happiness.