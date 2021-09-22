Is marriage wrong?

It has been said that life is a game. If so, are we the pawns? Do we roll the dice? Are there any dice to begin with? What are the rules if there are any?
The Declaration of Independence says that all Americans have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The actual document states, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness." There you have it.
Life is easy to explain. You have the right to breath, to be, to exist. René Descartes was a French philosopher who is known for the phrase, "Cogito, ergo sum" usually translated into English as "I think, therefore I am." That could totally explain life. Nobody can take that away from you. You live, you breath, you exist. If anyone takes that way from you, penalties will be dealt. Well, those are the rules anyway. So, I guess the game of life does have rules.
Let's talk about Liberty.
According to the website www.thepursuitofhappiness.com/liberty, the modern definition of liberty is as follows: "The state of being free within society from oppressive restrictions imposed by authority on one's way of life, behavior, or political views." Wow, what a mouthful. In short, the government cannot keep you from doing things that are not harmful to others.
You have the liberty to say or do what you want, where you want, to whom you want, without fear of persecution if you are not hurting anyone or inciting others to hurt anyone. That's it in a nutshell. I know it is a lot more involved than that, but for the purpose of this article that is enough. It is another rule in place that if violated will cause you to be penalized.
Ah, the pursuit of happiness. According to an article in the Oct. 19, 2020 issue of AMNY magazine, "Happiness is the openness within your heart that allows you to feel a sense of oneness, freedom, gratitude, and joy. The pursuit of happiness is the attempt to attain and maintain that state of open heartedness. The right to pursue happiness is the right to open your heart as you choose. The right to pursue happiness is the right to love as you choose; the right to love your freedom; the right to love your life."
So, according to AMNY, the pursuit of happiness has a lot to do with the openness of your heart, with joy, and with love. I don't really see any rule here. If you don't open your heart to joy and love, it is your loss already. There is no penalty, but there is no happiness.
Rules tell us what to do and what not to do. Violation of rules always have results. They could be considered consequences, fines, penalties, etc. When we play games, penalties are a part of the plan. Ten- or 15-yard penalties in football, free throws in basketball, and time in the penalty box in hockey. "Go to Jail. Go Directly to Jail, Do Not Pass Go. Do not collect $200." I am sure you all remember Monopoly. It is a game by Milton Bradley and it is full of rules and penalties.
We all know that life is not a game. It is more serious, but we do have rules and we do have penalties. Some are strict and others are lax. Penalties are assessed when we do something wrong. Driving the wrong direction on a one-way street is an example. The penalty might be a traffic ticket and a fine. Shoplifting from a store is wrong. The penalty might be a fine or possible jail time. Penalties are assessed when we do something wrong.
I am now placing my feet carefully on my soapbox again. In the disability world there is a penalty that is assessed to specific people. One must assume that these people are doing something wrong, correct? Break a rule and be assessed a penalty. That is how it works in games and how it works in life. But what is it that these people are doing that is so wrong? They are falling in love and getting married.
Remember life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? What can make most people happier than finding a soulmate and committing their life to them? I know that not everyone is destined to marry, but that is beside the point. We ramble around this world as self-absorbed youngsters and suddenly, those who are fortunate enough, can open their hearts to love. Happiness is the right to love as you choose. That is part of the definition of happiness. You have a right to make plans, settle down, and enter into the sacred bond of marriage with a person you love. I see nothing wrong with that. So why is there a penalty?
When two individuals who receive individual developmental or intellectual disability payments find each other, decide to stay together, make plans, and eventually get married, they are assessed a "marriage penalty" by the government. Their two individual incomes are not combined to help them succeed, they are assessed a penalty that pulls a portion of money away from each of their SSI payments that then changes the dynamic of how they can or cannot manage expenses.
Marriage is a personal choice and a sacred bond that has stood the test of time in our culture. The story goes, that people fall in love, get married, and live happily ever after. Marriage is important to families. It's important to fathers, and mothers, and grandfathers, and grandmothers. This sacred bond is an institution in history, and it should not be penalized for any reason, anywhere or at any time.
I am former board member for The L.I.F.E. Center for Independent Living and I now work as their marketing director. L.I.F.E. is a member of MOCIL (Missouri Centers for Independent Living) and is one of 22 such centers across the state that lobbies and advocates for the rights of those with disabilities.
The L.I.F.E. Center is a resource for individuals with disabilities and senior citizens that wish to remain in their own homes living independently. L.I.F.E., Inc. provides needed resources through various programs that are funded through Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation, Medicaid funding or through fund-raising efforts by the center in the communities that they serve.
One of the most important parts of their commitment is fighting for equality through advocating on their behalf or inspiring those affected to advocate for themselves. The staff at L.I.F.E. encourages everyone to help with this fight by arming yourself with information.
You can find out more about L.I.F.E., Inc. by visiting their website at: www.lifecilmo.org and MOCIL (Missouri Centers for Independent Living at: www.MOCIL.org Additional information may be found with impactful personal experiences by searching, by title on the internet, for the following article: People with Disabilities and the Federal Marriage Penalties by B.J. Stasio (A Self-Advocate that lives in Buffalo, New York)
Thankfully, Congress began considering legislation "to protect the federal benefits of people with intellectual or developmental disabilities who wish to marry." The Marriage Access for People with Special Abilities Act, "would keep Supplemental Security Income benefits for an individual from being affected by marital status."
Let your congressmen and women and your representatives know that the marriage penalty is faulty and needs to be removed. If the penalty stays in place, couples must struggle with the fact that being together may not be easy. For others, it would be financially impossible.
For many families, staying together outside of marriage is a sin. To deny the right to love and be happy is a penalty without merit. If everything stands the way it is now, congress is saying that in certain instances, penalties are assessed. When boiling everything down, according to Congress, is marriage wrong?
Randy Windsor is marketing director at LIFE, Inc. in Farmington, Missouri.