After taking a few weeks off, we’re returning to our journey through 1 Thessalonians. We’ve just wrapped up a section where Paul was pointing to what impactful Christian living looks like. Though the end of chapter 2 starts to move into new territory, Paul was still very much thinking about that context when he wrote the following words.

“And we also thank God constantly for this, that when you received the word of God, which you heard from us, you accepted it not as the word of men but as what it really is, the word of God, which is at work in you believers.” 1 Thessalonians 2:13 (ESV)

Reminiscing on the time he had with the Thessalonians, Paul was grateful they not only saw the work of Jesus in the lives of him and his companions, but they also received the message for what it was — the word of God. They understood these weren’t just wise words persuasively promulgated; they were God’s truths spoken through His flawed but faithful messengers. That’s something we need to remember today as well.

Really, I just want to give you one thought to chew on this week, but it’s a foundational one: God’s word is true. Entire courses are devoted to studying this reality, and I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to really search this out in your personal walk. We need to take this seriously enough to wrestle with it. Many who have grown up in the church just assume it is true. Many outside the church just assume it isn’t.

Therefore, when these two worldviews collide, often neither side brings much meat to the table. Their understandings are built largely on hearsay or speculation. Unfortunately, as we live in an increasingly non-Christian world, the pressure to conform to the more popular view that the Bible is just a collection of man-made tales is strong.

Studying why it’s not has been so helpful to me over the years. I want to wrestle with hard truths. I want to explore what people believe who view the world differently. I want to know why people oppose Christianity. Doing that, however, will inevitably lead down a path where faith is challenged. That’s a good thing… but it’s hard.

There have been many times I’ve stepped away from a study of some kind and felt a weight of doubt. What has pulled me back again and again is remembering the reliability of God’s word. Because if His word is true, then what it says about reality and what it says about itself is more credible than any well-worded arguments which ignore that fundamental premise.

Again, we could spend forever talking about why we can trust the Bible, but let me at least outline a few that have always resonated with me as hopefully an encouragement and maybe even a springboard for your own study.

The first has to be the manuscript evidence we have for the Biblical texts themselves. Two criteria used to evaluate the reliability of ancient texts are the number of manuscripts still in existence and the distance of time between these manuscripts and the originals or the events they describe. Absolutely nothing comes close to the amount of evidence we have for the Bible. For the New Testament alone, between the Greek texts and the early translations, we’re looking at nearly 25,000 manuscripts.

The earliest fragments we have are of the Gospel of John dating within 50 years of the original. The other 5,000+ Greek manuscripts are somewhere between 100-225 years from their originals. Not to mention, if we were to somehow lose all these, we could recreate nearly the entire New Testament from quotes in letters by early church leaders.

What are the next best examples in ancient literature? Well, we have nearly 700 copies of Homer’s Illiad, which are 400-500 years from the original… and that’s the next best outside of the Bible! After that, the number of manuscripts drops dramatically, and the distance grows significantly.

We have 10 copies of Caesar’s Gallic Wars, and the earliest of those manuscripts is 1,000 years removed from the original. Still, these are widely accepted as “reliable." Though this does not prove the Bible is true, it definitely gives us confidence that what we have is what it has always been.

So, what about its content? There are several reasons to trust this, as well. One is the internal unity of the text. The Bible is comprised of 66 books written by 40+ authors, composed on three different continents over the course of about 1,500 years. Yet, despite what some critics will try to claim, it presents one cohesive message. That’s miraculous.

Within this unified text are also a number of fulfilled prophecies — not least of those being passages like Psalm 22 or Isaiah 53, which clearly point to Jesus’ death years before the Roman Empire even existed, let alone used crucifixion as a form of punishment! Take also what Jesus says about the authority of the Bible and the fact that first-hand witnesses chose to face death while holding to these truths, and the evidence to believe becomes very compelling.

C.S. Lewis once said, “I believe in Christianity as I believe that the sun has risen, not only because I see it but because by it, I see everything else.”

Knowing God’s word can be trusted is a huge step toward living in this light.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.