Is your good reputation true?

“I know your works. You have the reputation of being alive, but you are dead.” Revelation 3:1b (ESV)

Oftentimes, when we consider reputations in the context of the church, we talk about living above reproach. That way, no matter what slander may come, and it will come, the testimony of your life will speak louder.

That wasn’t the case for the original recipients of this admonition. These words come from one of the seven letters in the book of Revelation. Each was written to a particular church in ancient Turkey, and every letter started with “I know your works” followed by an explanation of them. In this letter, Jesus essentially says, “I know your works... and you don't have any!” The world looked in and saw a vibrant, faithful church. They were wrong.

Now, that doesn't mean these people weren't doing anything. I'd say they were probably doing quite a bit, or they had been. This reputation came from somewhere, so it is likely now or at some point at least a number of their members were going through the right motions. Yet, what about the heart behind those motions? Empty.

While thinking about this passage, I kept coming back to a question. This letter was written to a church, so the congregation-wide implications are explicit. This was a group of people who, for whatever reason, had a good reputation but were actually dead.

However, just like their good reputation could have been the result of the few faithful among them, their actual “dead-status” was the result of “dead-individuals” living with the reputation of being alive. They were drifting under the positive perception and good opinion of the community but weren’t deserving of that applause. Their love for Jesus wasn’t real. Today, I want to ask all of us this question: “Is our good reputation true?”

This hits me hard because I’m a pastor. Everyone knows this. I help sponsor the Christian clubs at the high school. I write a “religious column.” To make matters worse, my parents are missionaries, so I spent junior high and high school “on the field.” Everywhere I go, there is an expectation that I be spiritually “advanced”. One of my best friends even jokingly calls me “Bobbity-Cricket” and says I’m like her conscience.

But guys, I’m a broken sinner just like you, and I don’t want to live my life based on the strength of my reputation. Self-reflection is unpleasant. It is easier to distract ourselves with TV or some other mind numbing distraction than to look seriously at our spiritual condition. Consider the eternal weight and pray for introspective eyes.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

