For the past several weeks, we’ve been walking through 1 Thessalonians 2:18-3:10 and discussing what Paul’s example shows us about how we’re to love. So far, we’ve seen that our love is meant to be both deeply affectionate and gospel-driven. Today, we’re coming to the last piece he develops in these verses. Namely, that our love is to be actively dedicated.

Look at how he starts chapter 3: “Therefore when we could bear it no longer, we were willing to be left behind at Athens alone, and we sent Timothy, our brother and God’s coworker in the gospel of Christ, to establish and exhort you in your faith, that no one be moved by these afflictions. … For this reason, when I could bear it no longer, I sent to learn about your faith, for fear that somehow the tempter had tempted you and our labor would be in vain.” 1 Thessalonians 3:1-3,5 (ESV).

He was burdened to know what was happening with these believers — not out of curiosity but out of a heartfelt concern for their walks with Jesus. Next time we come to these verses, we’ll look at what prevented him from returning. However, what I want to point out today is that he didn’t just sit and fret. He did something.

Specifically, he sent Timothy even though that meant being left alone in Athens. I know. Out of context, that might seem trivial. I mean, many of us would probably love being left alone in Athens! However, Acts 17 tells us his ministry there wasn’t easy. He was alone in a completely foreign land where there was much opposition to the gospel. It has also been speculated he might not have even been in the best of health.

Timothy was a great asset. In fact, Paul had specifically requested his help. Still, he was willing to be inconvenienced if it meant making sure these Christians experienced the stability and freedom of the Truth! Paul’s love wasn’t passive. Sending Timothy demonstrated this. He didn’t just say he wanted to be with them “but couldn’t.” He showed how much he loved them by doing something.

And the activity of his love didn’t start when he sent Timothy either. Look at verse 10. “... We pray most earnestly night and day that we may see you face to face and supply what is lacking in your faith?” He had already been actively and continuously praying.

Just before Tim Keller passed away, I was listening to a Q&A he had with Justin Brierley. Keller was talking about his battle with cancer and how it changed both his perspective and ministry. Again and again, he kept coming back to how much his circumstances impacted his prayer life.

He said for years, he had talked about diving deeper and experiencing close communion with God in prayer, and he thought he, at least at some level, understood that. But he also realized (and I am so convicted by this as well) his prayer time was the first thing he sacrificed when his busy schedule got to be too much.

Coming face to face with his mortality changed this. Prayer isn’t just mumbling hopes to the cosmos. It’s real and powerful communication with the God of the universe who loves with a depth beyond our comprehension. Paul loved, so he prayed. If we love others, won’t we?

Bottom line: Love does stuff, and a big part of what it does is pray.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas — even in July! God bless.